People Across the World are Sharing 'View From My Window' as They Stay Indoor During Coronavirus Lockdown

The whole world is currently plunged into a state of pandemic.

As the new novel coronavirus slowly inches its way across the world, affecting millions, there are lockdowns in place in various countries all over the world to fight the virus by practicing social distancing.

People are encouraged to stay indoors, and only indoors. In most countries people are asked not to step out unless to buy groceries or essentials or medical necessitates, the same way it is in India.

As offices and workplaces remain shut, people are staying confined to their homes, and perhaps, their phones. Facebook, the social networking site which saw a boom in the early 2010's by millennials, and then subsequent abandoning when their parents generations joined the platform, seems to be thriving again.

Groups, which had more or less died out after they called turned into communities sharing the same memes over and over again, are making a comeback.

In one such Facebook group, called 'View from my window,' the posts seem to have vigorously increasing in the recent days.

The group description reads, "This group has been created to connect people from all around the World during these tough times. #stayhome: CORONAVIRUS Lockdown obliges us to stay home.



Every day, through our windows, we have the same view. Take a photo! only one.



LET'S SHARE IT! Should you see the rooftop of your town, overview a parc, see buildings, the ocean, a tiny street or even the sky, our idea is for you to share the atmosphere of your daily Life, from BEHIND YOUR WINDOW, where you live. (We expect that people will respect the dignity of others)."

The group, which encourages people staying at home during lockdown has a simple set of rules: 'No video, no people, no zoom.' Just post the view you see.

And people across the world, responded with the view they saw from their window.





For some, it was snow.





For some, it was the sunrise.





And in some cases, it was squirrels.

Or just, nature.

And sometimes, views a lot of people wouldn't get to usually see.

And sometimes, a very familiar view of a cityscape.

The comments and the posts on the group make one thing clear, it isn't really the view that matters as much as the sharing aspect of it that does. People commenting, "Oh, I've been here," or "Hey, this is really pretty," adds a sense of community to what is otherwise, just a picture.

The group acts a point of contact for people, across the globe, staring out their windows, thinking of the situation at present, and the group proves that there are people out there. Perhaps, now more than ever, humanity needs to bond, (while social distancing, of course) and the group provides just that sense.

For some, the group with views of windows is perhaps just about hope. 'Hey, I'm not alone. There are other people out there. This is not the end.'

And perhaps, in these testing times, that hope is something we all need.