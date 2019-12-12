Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

People Are Choosing 3 Kg Onions Over Free Goa Trip After Prices Cross Rs 200 Per Kilo

Three kg onions trumping a free trip to Goa, sounds incredible but is true.

IANS

Updated:December 12, 2019, 9:59 AM IST
People Are Choosing 3 Kg Onions Over Free Goa Trip After Prices Cross Rs 200 Per Kilo
Three kg onions trumping a free trip to Goa, sounds incredible but is true.

Three kg onions trumping a free trip to Goa, sounds incredible but is true.

With onion prices at all-time high in most parts of India, a leading online bus ticketing marketplace included the commodity in the list of prizes for customers booking the ticket on its platform.

Other prizes on Abhibus.com were an all-expense paid trip to Goa, an iPhone or an e-bike.

AbhiBus was surprised to find that more people were opting for onions than a trip to Goa.

AbhiBus decided to make this interesting offer, as the onion prices in some parts of the country crossed Rs 200 a kg and social media went in overdrive with memes and jokes on surging rates.

More than 54 per cent opted for onions as their prize ever since the offer was made on December 10. The Goa option received 46 per cent response.

“That customers are willing to place their bets on onions over trip to Goa or other aspirational options, reflects how the pod shaped their daily lives,” Abhibus said.

Before this, whenever AbhiBus ran an offer that had Goa trip as an option, it always trumped all other prizes. But it’s the first-time that consumers have relegated Goa to the second spot.

Every day AbhiBus will announce 20 lucky winners and deliver the ‘jackpot’ (3 kg onions) to their homes.

According to the company, anyone booking tickets on www.abhibus.com till December 15 can enter the contest by selecting their preferred option.

“AbhiBus is constantly innovating to provide customers with solutions and offers that meet their ever-changing needs, including making travel a fun and enjoyable. Our priority is to keep the customer in the centre to offer strong customer support,” said Rohit Sharma, COO AbhiBus.

“The contest around onion is an example of the customer-centric approach and the response we are getting testifies our ability to meet customer needs,” he said.

