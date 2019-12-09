Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

People Are Coming Up With Their Own 'Duct-Tape Art' After Banana In Art Basel Sells For Rs 85 Lakh

The duct-taped banana, which was displayed in Art Basel's Miami exhibition has been going viral ever since it made its way to the Internet.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:December 9, 2019, 9:00 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
People Are Coming Up With Their Own 'Duct-Tape Art' After Banana In Art Basel Sells For Rs 85 Lakh
Image credits: Twitter.

A picture is worth a thousand words. But in this case, a banana duct-taped to a wall was worth Rs 85 lakh.

The duct-taped banana, which was displayed in Art Basel's Miami exhibition has been going viral ever since it made its way to the Internet.

Created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan titled ‘Comedian’ work displayed at the exhibition. Describing a banana as “a symbol of global trade, a double entendre, as well as a classic device for humour,” Cattelan brought the fruit with him to draw inspiration. He later mounted the banana on a wall on his hotel room.

But it didn't end there - a performance artist shook up the crowd at the Art Basel show in Miami Beach on Saturday when he grabbed a banana that had been duct-taped to a gallery wall and ate it.

But it turns out, the value of the work is in the certificate of authenticity. The banana is meant to be replaced. A replacement banana was taped to the wall about 15 minutes after his stunt.

As more details about this fruit emerged, the Internet went bananas and tried to re-create this art, by taping random items to their wall.

The world really is full of artists, even if they are just comedians.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram