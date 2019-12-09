People Are Coming Up With Their Own 'Duct-Tape Art' After Banana In Art Basel Sells For Rs 85 Lakh

A picture is worth a thousand words. But in this case, a banana duct-taped to a wall was worth Rs 85 lakh.

The duct-taped banana, which was displayed in Art Basel's Miami exhibition has been going viral ever since it made its way to the Internet.

Created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan titled ‘Comedian’ work displayed at the exhibition. Describing a banana as “a symbol of global trade, a double entendre, as well as a classic device for humour,” Cattelan brought the fruit with him to draw inspiration. He later mounted the banana on a wall on his hotel room.

But it didn't end there - a performance artist shook up the crowd at the Art Basel show in Miami Beach on Saturday when he grabbed a banana that had been duct-taped to a gallery wall and ate it.

But it turns out, the value of the work is in the certificate of authenticity. The banana is meant to be replaced. A replacement banana was taped to the wall about 15 minutes after his stunt.

As more details about this fruit emerged, the Internet went bananas and tried to re-create this art, by taping random items to their wall.

In response to the news some paid $120K for a banana duct taped to a wall at #ArtBasel - I’m announcing I’ve retired from politics and turned my garage into an art studio. My first piece is here. pic.twitter.com/jKhNSVkqTv — Steve “Jaguars are a Dumpster Fire” Schale (@steveschale) December 6, 2019

You missed out on the banana duct-taped to a wall for $120,000? Fear not! Here is my original piece art, a grape stuck to a cabinet door with masking tape. Bidding for this once-in-a-lifetime artwork begins at $60,000. Who’s first with an offer? #art #banana #grape pic.twitter.com/QuNb3qKix9 — C. John Schoonejongen (@JSchoonejongen) December 7, 2019

Aight, how much would someone give me for this bag of frozen vegetables taped to the wall? The banana went for $120k so I’m expecting some high offers... pic.twitter.com/upNHDLgOTi — The Dark Lord (@NickSibilla) December 7, 2019

Hey art lovers of the world. This is my daughter’s self portrait. 120,000 or best offer. It is for her, and her sisters college education. That banana has nothing on her portrait pic.twitter.com/f7S4AQ9ZKO — Palebluedot1959🌎🌏🌍 🇨🇴 (@haroldhvm) December 6, 2019

$850,000 bunch of bananas taped on a toilet seat. Serious offers only pic.twitter.com/KzFaQrgK8k — Johnny C (@johncarver2) December 6, 2019

A banana with duct tape on a wall sold for $120,000. How about a persimmon with clear tape on a work cube divider? Bidding starts at $1. 😃 pic.twitter.com/8eHhAot05K — Marcy Nunns 💙🌊 (@MarcyNunns57) December 6, 2019

I am inspired by celery. I hang it on my wall every day for inspiration. pic.twitter.com/9mGyluc1iV — Becka (@BeckaWatkinsArt) December 7, 2019

The world really is full of artists, even if they are just comedians.

