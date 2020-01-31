People Are Coming up with Weird Ways to Protect Themselves from Coronavirus, And We're Really Confused
With the spread of the coronavirus, people have resorted to unusual measures to protect themselves.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the novel coronavirus a global health emergency amid increasing number of cases. The WHO’s main concern is that the new virus could spread to countries with weaker health systems.
The coronavirus has claimed lives of at least 213 people in China, health authorities are saying there were almost 10,000 confirmed cases in the country, reported BBC. Besides, infections have spread to at least 15 other countries.
As the outbreak has caused an environment of fear, pictures are surfacing on social media showing people using everyday items like empty water jars and plastic sheets to protect themselves.
#coronavirus #Wuhan What kind of protection is this?? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/GHawe4JF2b— Potemkin Hırsızı (@Ptmknhrsz) January 29, 2020
In a picture, that is doing the rounds on social media, a group of passengers at an airport can be seen with plastic sheets over their heads.
Another picture shows a woman covered in a plastic sheet at a departmental store. The woman also put a protective layer of plastic over the goods.
What about this ? #coronoavirus #humainstupidity pic.twitter.com/WlzCgl8rRq— MoiMême (@RasgoCom) January 30, 2020
A man was clicked wearing a helmet as protection on a flight from Shanghai to Perth.
Some smart tricks to defy the menacing virus going around in China. Photos circulated from a friend in Guangzhou. pic.twitter.com/Cnky8097jm— Wu Gang (@WuGang_CX) January 29, 2020
Coronavirus has led many airlines to suspend flights to China. British Airways on January 29 announced suspension of all flights to and from mainland China. This came after a warning from the UK government against unnecessary travel to China.
Various other nations, including the US, Russia and India, have told its citizens not to travel to China.
