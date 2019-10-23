Take the pledge to vote

People are Copy-Pasting Nick Jonas' Karwa Chauth Tweet but With a Hilarious Twist

In the tweet, Nick wrote, "My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way."

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2019, 10:58 AM IST
It's October, and that means the festive season is upon us. Last week, the country celebrated Karwa Chauth on October 17, which saw several celebrities flooding social media with photos of themselves, all decked up in gorgeous ethnic wear and donning mehendi. For some celeb couples, like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, this was their first Karwa Chauth, which made the occasion all the more special.

Priyanka, who had been sharing snaps of her Karwa Chauth prep on Instagram, celebrated the day with her husband, Nick after his concert. While the two looked blissful and in love in the photos they posted, it was a tweet by Nick which broke the internet.

In the tweet, Nick wrote, "My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together."

The tweet, which was written with best intentions we're guessing, sparked a major debate online. To be honest, the paragraph does seem like something you'd rehearse and say; more like a practised speech. While some felt that the tweet reads like an essay written by a grade one student, some doubted that Priyanka may have been behind the tweet. 

Karwa Chauth was almost a week ago, but the buzz surrounding the tweet hasn't died down yet. For the past few days, people have been sharing photos along with the text of Nick's tweet, which are totally unrelated but go perfectly together. For instance, scenes from Harry Potter's dance with the Indian student at Hogwarts, Padma Patil or that from Aishwarya Rai's Bride and Prejudice or even Bend It Like Beckham have been merged with the orginal tweet, to make it all the more hilarious.  Check these out:

Yes, the photos are completely random. But that's precisely what makes them so funny! 

