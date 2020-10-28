News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

'People Are Dying': Kim Kardashian Slammed Over Extravagant 40th Birthday Party During Pandemic

Photo: Kim Kardashian/Twitter

Photo: Kim Kardashian/Twitter

Kardashian flew her whole clan and her group of friends to a private island, after testing them for Covid-19.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Reality star Kim Kardashian turned 40 last week and rang in her birthday with her friends and family at an extravagant party on a private island.

Kardashian flew her whole clan and her group of friends to a private island after getting them for Covid-19. She shared photos from the gala celebrations; however, this did not sit quite well with Twitterati who felt that her posts were "insensitive" since the world is currently grappling to deal with a global health crisis.

"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," Kardashian wrote in a tweet.

In another tweet, Kardashian spoke about how they spent time during their stay on the island. "We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is," she added.

While Kardashian did acknowledge her privilege, her followers found it anything but humble.

A few weeks ago, Kardashian opened up about nursing husband Kanye West back to health when he contracted Covid-19 earlier this year. She said that Kanye got it in February, when no one really knew what was going on and that she single-handedly took care of him.


