'People Are Dying': Kim Kardashian Slammed Over Extravagant 40th Birthday Party During Pandemic
Photo: Kim Kardashian/Twitter
Kardashian flew her whole clan and her group of friends to a private island, after testing them for Covid-19.
Last Updated: October 28, 2020, 14:02 IST
Reality star Kim Kardashian turned 40 last week and rang in her birthday with her friends and family at an extravagant party on a private island.
Kardashian flew her whole clan and her group of friends to a private island after getting them for Covid-19. She shared photos from the gala celebrations; however, this did not sit quite well with Twitterati who felt that her posts were "insensitive" since the world is currently grappling to deal with a global health crisis.
"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," Kardashian wrote in a tweet.
Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. pic.twitter.com/lhzLIdutlZ— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020
In another tweet, Kardashian spoke about how they spent time during their stay on the island. "We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is," she added.
We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40 pic.twitter.com/UYOcVBpytW— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020
While Kardashian did acknowledge her privilege, her followers found it anything but humble.
She is so insensitive— unzipyourmask.com (@Unzipyourmask) October 28, 2020
"Simple luxury" says the privileged millionaire who's able to get tests for everyone let alone fly to a private island.— -- Yikes a 👻 -- (@literally_dont) October 28, 2020
Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to attend a funeral. We didn’t have the money/time to test and quarantine and invite our closest friends, so it was just the eight of us. But glad you could celebrate your birthday. pic.twitter.com/kj27zfK9FD— Gina Melnyk (@Mrs_Melnyk) October 27, 2020
Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. pic.twitter.com/LmG8zCce9q— Karlo ♥︎ Takki (@KarloTakki) October 27, 2020
Yeah—amazing how we took that simple luxury for granted. pic.twitter.com/mTARXUcnDI— Elizabeth “Maggie” Chandler (@MomWithThreeEs) October 27, 2020
"private island" = "simple luxury" pic.twitter.com/eGmPOVDEaU— Occult of Personality (@FedonRebel) October 27, 2020
private island and normal in the same sentence 💀— hannah (@HannahBurrill) October 27, 2020
A few weeks ago, Kardashian opened up about nursing husband Kanye West back to health when he contracted Covid-19 earlier this year. She said that Kanye got it in February, when no one really knew what was going on and that she single-handedly took care of him.