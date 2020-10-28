'People Are Dying': Kim Kardashian Slammed Over Extravagant 40th Birthday Party During Pandemic

Reality star Kim Kardashian turned 40 last week and rang in her birthday with her friends and family at an extravagant party on a private island.

Kardashian flew her whole clan and her group of friends to a private island after getting them for Covid-19. She shared photos from the gala celebrations; however, this did not sit quite well with Twitterati who felt that her posts were "insensitive" since the world is currently grappling to deal with a global health crisis.

"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," Kardashian wrote in a tweet.

Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. pic.twitter.com/lhzLIdutlZ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

In another tweet, Kardashian spoke about how they spent time during their stay on the island. "We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is," she added.

We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40 pic.twitter.com/UYOcVBpytW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

While Kardashian did acknowledge her privilege, her followers found it anything but humble.

She is so insensitive — unzipyourmask.com (@Unzipyourmask) October 28, 2020

"Simple luxury" says the privileged millionaire who's able to get tests for everyone let alone fly to a private island. — -- Yikes a 👻 -- (@literally_dont) October 28, 2020

Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to attend a funeral. We didn’t have the money/time to test and quarantine and invite our closest friends, so it was just the eight of us. But glad you could celebrate your birthday. pic.twitter.com/kj27zfK9FD — Gina Melnyk (@Mrs_Melnyk) October 27, 2020

Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. pic.twitter.com/LmG8zCce9q — Karlo ♥︎ Takki (@KarloTakki) October 27, 2020

Yeah—amazing how we took that simple luxury for granted. pic.twitter.com/mTARXUcnDI — Elizabeth “Maggie” Chandler (@MomWithThreeEs) October 27, 2020

private island and normal in the same sentence 💀 — hannah (@HannahBurrill) October 27, 2020

A few weeks ago, Kardashian opened up about nursing husband Kanye West back to health when he contracted Covid-19 earlier this year. She said that Kanye got it in February, when no one really knew what was going on and that she single-handedly took care of him.