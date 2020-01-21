People Are Eating Cereal From Other People's Mouths in this Gross, Viral TikTok Challenge
The challenge is gross, in very bad taste (literally) and not to mention a choking hazard.
Image credits: TikTok/Bretman Rock.
People on the Internet seem to have left their sanity and cereal bowls in 2019.
Every year starts off with a new, viral trend which is incredibly bizzare and somewhat gross, but this year seems to have taken the cake, or in this case, cereal.
Designed to make you want to throw up, the newest challenge on TikTok is a gross, unhygenic and terrible idea we wish would just disappear off the face off the earth. But it exists, and it's rapidly gaining popularity as the bizarre nature of the challenge goes viral.
The challenge involves one contestant lying down, and opening their mouth. Milk and cereal is poured in their mouth, the person holds it in their mouth instead of swallowing it, and then someone else uses a spoon to eat the cereal from their mouth. Trust us, its grosser than it even sounds, not to mention a very likely choking hazard.
Many people on the TikTok app took the challenge, including YouTube creator, Bretman Rock. Attached below are some videos of the challenge. Watch at the own risk of you wanting to throw up.
x1 cannot disband they still havent done the cereal challenge. we need to see seungyul do this pic.twitter.com/PqZ1hsPuVc— on vacay (@2seungyul) January 15, 2020
View this post on Instagram
So we almost killed Soko during the cereal challenge . #sunnyandsoko #getsick #crazypeople #publicpranks #wshh #memesdaily #memes #thirstythursday #instamood #funnyshit #dankmemes #funnyvideos #instagood #instafunny #love #HILARIOUSmemes #fullsend #bhfyp #cops #pranks #worldstar #albanian #wanderlust #funnymemes #tiktok #badboys3 #worldstar #challenge #cereal #cerealchallenge
Gross! It's one thing when you share food, but actively slurping someone's saliva straight from their mouth mixed with milk and an overload of sugar is something that is ill-advised, not to mention in poor taste. We hope this challenge doesn't set the tone for upcoming ones in the rest of the year, and it's not a cereal way to get people to do gross things in the anme of a 'challenge.'
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Goals! Cristiano Ronaldo 'Kissing' Paulo Dybala is Breaking the Internet
- 'You Make Me So Proud', Says Ranveer Singh to Deepika Padukone After Crystal Awards
- In Pics: Tahira Kashyap Celebrates Birthday with Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra
- After 'Zomato Eats Uber', Confused Foodies Storm Twitter with Spicy Questions and Hot Memes
- FASTag Recharge Now Made Easier by PhonePe, Google Pay And BHIM: Here is How