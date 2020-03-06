People are Emptying Shelves to Stock up Condoms, Toilet Papers Amid Coronavirus Scare

There are many who are resorting to hoarding with the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. First, it was hand sanitizers and face masks, now they are even stocking up toilet paper and condoms.

According to a news report published in BBC, panic-stricken people in Australia are stashing toilet papers, forcing one supermarket chain in Sydney to impose a four-pack buying limit.

The surge in purchase of toilet papers resulted in scuffles between folks, compelling cops to intervene.

The hoarding has taken place despite Australia manufacturing its own toilet papers and authorities stressing that the country has enough stock.

The chaotic scenes were trending on social media, with people sharing hashtags such as #toiletpapergate and #toiletpapercrisis.

Until today I didn’t really believe this panic was so widespread. This is my local Woolies. We are obviously all doomed. #ToiletPaperEmergency #toiletpapergate pic.twitter.com/2ixVkVkZfn — Victoria Here Comes the Roaring 20s (@vthieberger) March 5, 2020

This photo just in from a mate in Japan - the #HongKong toilet paper panic-buying infodemic has well and truly landed... pic.twitter.com/WowvTIbVp4 — Jarrod Watt (@Jay_Watt) February 28, 2020

US Residents panic buying toilet paper at Costco in Honolulu, Hawaii as the first coronavirus outbreak emerges in Washington State.



The US now has 62 confirmed cases of #COVID19 spread by local transmission, according to the WHO. pic.twitter.com/4pE0IZ9dwT — The Epoch Times Hong Kong (@EpochTimesHK) March 1, 2020

The women behind me at the Aldi check out #toiletpaper #coronavirusaustralia pic.twitter.com/XnenmvnQaR — Sonia Giusto (@SoniaCrestpac) March 3, 2020

Australia is not the first country to have faced such panic buying of essential articles. Similar incidents were reported in Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong. Such frantic purchase of toilet papers took place in the US as well.

In China, there has been a surge in the sale of condoms and home entertainment kits such as video games and yoga mats, reported The Sun.

Condom sales hit the roof began after a viral post encouraged people to use the contraceptive on their fingers to avoid getting infected by the coronavirus.

Spread of COVID-19 has created concern and panic among the people. The virus has reached over 60 countries and has killed over 3, 300 people.