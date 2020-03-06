English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
People are Emptying Shelves to Stock up Condoms, Toilet Papers Amid Coronavirus Scare

Image credits: @SoniaCrestpac / @Jay_Watt | Twitter

Panic-stricken people in Australia are stashing toilet papers, forcing one supermarket chain in Sydney to impose a four-pack buying limit.

There are many who are resorting to hoarding with the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. First, it was hand sanitizers and face masks, now they are even stocking up toilet paper and condoms.

According to a news report published in BBC, panic-stricken people in Australia are stashing toilet papers, forcing one supermarket chain in Sydney to impose a four-pack buying limit.

The surge in purchase of toilet papers resulted in scuffles between folks, compelling cops to intervene.

The hoarding has taken place despite Australia manufacturing its own toilet papers and authorities stressing that the country has enough stock.

The chaotic scenes were trending on social media, with people sharing hashtags such as #toiletpapergate and #toiletpapercrisis.

Australia is not the first country to have faced such panic buying of essential articles. Similar incidents were reported in Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong. Such frantic purchase of toilet papers took place in the US as well.

In China, there has been a surge in the sale of condoms and home entertainment kits such as video games and yoga mats, reported The Sun.

Condom sales hit the roof began after a viral post encouraged people to use the contraceptive on their fingers to avoid getting infected by the coronavirus.

Spread of COVID-19 has created concern and panic among the people. The virus has reached over 60 countries and has killed over 3, 300 people.

