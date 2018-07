People Are Jumping Out Of Moving Cars to Complete an Internet Challenge

KEKE DO YOU LOVE ME #InMyFeelingsChallenge pic.twitter.com/vtuLtc7DMv — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 6, 2018



The Cinnamon Challenge involved people swallowing a tablespoon of cinnamon powder in 60 seconds. Then came the Mannequin Challenge that had people imitating mannequins and freezing for the camera while music played in the background.But the Internet is a weird place, right? Earlier this year we had Tide Pod Challenge in which kids bit into liquid laundry detergent packets and spewed the soap from their mouths.And, now, to top it all, people are literally jumping out of moving vehicles to complete the newest challenge on the Internet.Canadian rapper Drake's latest album -- Scorpion may have broken just about every streaming record there is, including becoming the first album to surpass 1 billion streams in under a week, but it might have also broken several arms and legs.The commercially successful album featured the track-- "In My Feelings," a song that became Internet's favourite, and initiated a dance trend known as the #InMyFeelings (or #KekeChallenge) challenge.According to Buzzfeed , the challenge was kicked off by comedian @theshiggyshow on his Instagram account, who showed off his dancing skills and inspired netizens to follow the suit.So far so good, eh? The over-enthusiastic teens took the challenge to the next level and started to leap out of moving vehicles, dance alongside and hop back in, all this to complete the challenge.Spoiler alert: They failed.Noooo.STOP.WHY.:(Well.Drake right now.