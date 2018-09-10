GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

People are Making Their Siblings Disappear With #InvisibleChallenge and it's the Best Thing Ever

Magician Justin Willman's 'invisible' magic trick has now turned into a viral meme.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 10, 2018, 1:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
People are Making Their Siblings Disappear With #InvisibleChallenge and it's the Best Thing Ever
Image credits: @yulissac48 / Twitter
Loading...
Last month, magician Justin Willman, who has a show with Netflix, showcased an "invisible" prank that left the Internet both amused and chuckling.

In a video that has gone viral ever since it hit YouTube, William performs his invisible trick on an unsuspecting crowd member, Jonathan. Little did he know, everyone else around him was part of the plan.

William puts on a blanket on Jonathan and makes him "disappear".



To convince him further, the crowd then pretends to take a selfie with him. The result? Absolutely hilarious.



The video, that has been viewed over 4 million times in a span of 3 weeks became an instant favourite.

By now you know if something goes viral, humans have a tendency to perform it themselves and turn it into a challenge. (Read: Kiki, do you love me?)

Soon enough, netizens decided to perform the magic on their unsuspecting siblings and loved ones.

And a meme was born.



















You can watch William's viral trick here:
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India

Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...