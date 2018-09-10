English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
People are Making Their Siblings Disappear With #InvisibleChallenge and it's the Best Thing Ever
Magician Justin Willman's 'invisible' magic trick has now turned into a viral meme.
Image credits: @yulissac48 / Twitter
Last month, magician Justin Willman, who has a show with Netflix, showcased an "invisible" prank that left the Internet both amused and chuckling.
In a video that has gone viral ever since it hit YouTube, William performs his invisible trick on an unsuspecting crowd member, Jonathan. Little did he know, everyone else around him was part of the plan.
William puts on a blanket on Jonathan and makes him "disappear".
To convince him further, the crowd then pretends to take a selfie with him. The result? Absolutely hilarious.
The video, that has been viewed over 4 million times in a span of 3 weeks became an instant favourite.
By now you know if something goes viral, humans have a tendency to perform it themselves and turn it into a challenge. (Read: Kiki, do you love me?)
Soon enough, netizens decided to perform the magic on their unsuspecting siblings and loved ones.
And a meme was born.
You can watch William's viral trick here:
I highly recommend that everyone turns their siblings invisible HAHAHAH pic.twitter.com/SK4jLw7cNa
— DAVID DOBRIK (@DavidDobrik) September 6, 2018
So we saw this challenge on twitter how this family told there brother he disappeared and we wanted to try it out on my little cousin,he got so scared pic.twitter.com/jZMhun6Cbn
— angiee (@smangie831) August 29, 2018
If youre having a bad day, you should definitely open this♀️ pic.twitter.com/kw25xbcLOx
— julissa (@yulissac48) September 6, 2018
LOOOOOOOL Arabs did the invisible challenge pic.twitter.com/PcslMq1km8
— ᴘɴᴇᴜᴍᴀᴛɪᴄ 🇸🇴 (@lkigai_) September 9, 2018
So I ended up doing the invisible challenge on my 7 year old sister 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OZg6A5slab
— Alessa (@alessalynn) September 2, 2018
Hahahahahaha I love this invisible challenge but I felt so bad lmfaooooo pic.twitter.com/DX6pZbghza
— Buttercup💚 (@sj_amaya03) September 9, 2018
