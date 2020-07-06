People are Microwaving Their Books to Get Rid of Coronavirus from It

The paranoia around the novel coronavirus is unimaginable. While it is true that in these times one needs to take extra precautions, but at certain occasions people go an extra mile and that sometimes is extremely bizarre.

According to a report published in CNN, staff members of Kent District Library in Grand Rapids, Michigan complained that they had got books that were burnt. If the staffers are to be believed then these books were microwaved. This was apparently done to sanitise the books due to the fear of novel coronavirus.

Elizabeth Guarino-Kozlowicz, regional manager of Kent District Library, told CNN, "I'm really not sure why someone would do this."

Elizabeth has also shared her ordeal in a Facebook post wherein she has shared the images of burnt books. In the post, Elizabeth has asserted what will be the repercussions of microwaving the books. The regional manager of Kent District Library said, "The radio frequency tags in all KDL materials have metal in them. They will catch on fire in the microwave."

The post also states that Kent District Library will be quarantining all the materials that are returned to it for a period of 72 hours. As of now, this post has been shared more than 200 times.

