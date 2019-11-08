People Are Mistaking Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend Alexandra Grant for Helen Mirren

Earlier this week, Keanu Reeves broke the internet (yes, again) when he stepped out with alleged girlfriend, Alexandra Grant on the red carpet for LACMA Art + Film Gala By Gucci. The duo can be seen hand in hand and beaming! It was so heartwarming to see Reeves finally in love and making his relationship with Grant public! For the unaware, this is Reeves' first official relationship in decades, after the death of his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Syrne.

However, one thing that instantly struck me when I saw Keanu's adorable photos with his rumoured girlfriend- how alarmingly similar she looked to Helen Mirren. In fact, that is the first thing that struck most of us - is Keanu Reeves dating Helen Mirren? It was only when we delved deep into the details that we got to the bottom of it.

But now that you think about it, doesn't Helen Mirren look exactly like Alexandra Grant? Twitter seems to think so. While some pointed out the obvious similarity - grey hair - other spoke about how their facial structures also looked similar.

First pic I saw, the side angle shot, I thought for a red hot second that Keanu Reeves had somehow managed to get with Helen Mirren and I was in nothing but awe of him. But Alexandra Grant is stunning, and talented in her own right, and he's a lucky man. https://t.co/WcsDExpwub — basic wyt person (@cinova_says) November 6, 2019

First time I saw the pics of Keanu with Alexandra Grant, I thought she was Helen Mirren.#randommorningthoughts — Zho Lu (@ninja_plzz) November 6, 2019

Exactly! I had no idea who Alexandra Grant was before a few days ago. In that pic, she absolutely looks similar to Helen Mirren. In others, not as much.In this one, her she resembles a silver haired Maggie Gyllenhaal. pic.twitter.com/6LOzt0YFJg — Lotta Sorensen (@LottaMSorensen) November 6, 2019

Sure, in some photos, Alexandra Grant looks like Helen Mirren. And sometimes she looks like Maggie Gyllenhaal. And others, like Didi Conn.Just imagine the role playing these two can do. The Queen. The Secretary. The Pink Lady. — M Bartyzel (@MBartyzel) November 7, 2019

It’s not okay to be an asshole to Alexandra Grant for literally any reason but I also think it’s okay to be *slightly* bummed that Keanu is not, in fact, dating Helen Mirren. — Megan Kingery (@megansarak) November 7, 2019

okay it’s actually a relief to know that I’m not the only one that saw the pictures of Keanu and Alexandra Grant and upon first glance thought it was Helen Mirren https://t.co/7ClqEJR0ml — Clare (@clare_stagg) November 8, 2019

Helen Mirren has hence responded to the reports of people mistaking her for Alexandra Grant and said that she was extremely flattered. She also told Entertainment Tonight that she felt both Alexandra and Keanu were extremely lucky to have found each other.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.