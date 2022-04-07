People are Now Getting Tattoos Of Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

The Oscar scandal where Will Smith slaps Chris Rock has made headlines all across the internet. It also happens to be one of those things that Smith would want to completely eradicate from his memory. But the internet will not let it happen. After the meme fest on the internet, now people have started getting tattoos for the same. The tattoo shows Will Smith slapping Chris Rock and was shared by an artist named Oscar Aguilar Jr from New Jersey. His followers couldn’t believe it.

While some are getting the tattoo done in colours, others are getting it done in a black and white scheme. Jon Arton, a tattoo artist from Birmingham, while speaking to SWNS said, “I thought, let’s do it. It’s hilarious. It’s quite small and discreet - if it wasn’t I probably wouldn’t have done it." He also spoke to British radio station Heart and said that making this tattoo is the weirdest request he has received so far. However, he happily obliged. Let’s have a look at the tattoos.

Advertisement

A man has gotten a tattoo of the scandalous slap incident between Hollywood stars, Will Smith and Chris Rock at the recently held Oscars.Celebrity tattoo artiste, Oscar Aguilar Jr revealed in an Instagram post that he drew a tattoo of the infamoushttps://t.co/0AyObmDJAQ pic.twitter.com/uPb7X9ykvf — faceofmalawi (@faceofmalawi1) March 31, 2022

Since uploaded, the pictures have managed to gather thousands of likes. “Best script ever. One night to remember. And one to celebrate by getting it inked and daggered. This is gonna be a classic," wrote one Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Just thought to myself today that this scene would make a bad ass tattoo and then I see this."

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 ceremony and it’s a moment that’s popularly known as a Twitter “cultural reset", even though there is something to be said about violence as well as tasteless jokes. The internet was left divided over Will’s move after he walked up to Chris and smacked him in the face. While some said violence should not be condoned under any circumstance, others were siding with Will for standing up to Chris’ “joke". Chris had walked up to the 94th Academy Awards stage to present the Oscar Award for Best Documentary Feature, which was presented to Summer of Soul, and cracked a joke about Will’s wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith’s look, whose head was shaved. “GI Joe 2, can’t wait to see it," Chris had said, referring to her Oscars 2022 look. Will’s punch stunned the audience, but that was not all. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***king mouth,” he went on to yell from his seat. Jada suffers from an autoimmune condition called alopecia which affects hair growth.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.