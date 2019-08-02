Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

People are Now Leaving 1-Star Ratings for Zomato after Religion Controversy

People have now gone to the extent of rating the app with one star on the Google playstore in order to teach the company a lesson.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2019, 9:08 AM IST
Two days ago, Zomato's "religion" tweet stirred up a major controversy; while some supported the company, some called them "hypocrites." Here's what happened.

A customer tweeted saying he had asked Zomato to cancel his order after he saw that he had been assigned a Muslim delivery executive. Zomato, consequently, refused to do so and later tweeted saying, "food has no religion."

The tweet took the internet by storm with several lauding the company for daring to stand up against bigotry that is evident in the customer's tweet. However, numerous people also tweeted calling Zomato a hypocrite, since it had food tagged as halal on its app. They said that if Zomato has a problem with people demanding their food be cancelled on grounds of religion, why didn't they raise the same hue and cry when people asked for "halal meat".

Zomato, as a result, was forced to upload a detailed explanation for the critics. They said that the tag appeared on their site or app because people had asked for it before and that is how the website is programmed in order to make it user friendly for customers.

#ZomatoUninstalled soon began trending on Twitter with several people saying that they'll uninstall the app since it apparently discriminates between food on basis of religion.

However, there's another trend that we've noticed. People have now gone to the extent of rating the app with one star on the Google playstore in order to teach the company a lesson.

Wait, what? Isn't this taking things a bit too far?

We've attached screenshots for your reference:

WhatsApp Image 2019-08-01 at 21.19.03

WhatsApp Image 2019-08-01 at 21.19.03 (1)

WhatsApp Image 2019-08-01 at 21.19.03 (2)

Now. here's what we don't understand. How will rating the company with one star help? And why the outrage about halal meat? Every app is designed in such a way that products other customers have asked for will show up on a priority basis in order to make the interface more user friendly.

Meanwhile, Uber Eats too got caught in the cross hairs for saying that the company stood by Zomato. Nevertheless, amid the sea of negative comments, we also found a couple that rated the company five stars for standing up against religious discrimination and bigotry!

