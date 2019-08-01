People are Now Leaving 1-Star Ratings for Zomato after Religion Controversy

Two days ago, Zomato's "religion" tweet stirred up a major controversy; while some supported the company, some called them "hypocrites." Here's what happened.

A customer tweeted saying he had asked Zomato to cancel his order after he saw that he had been assigned a Muslim delivery executive. Zomato, consequently, refused to do so and later tweeted saying, "food has no religion."

The tweet took the internet by storm with several lauding the company for daring to stand up against bigotry that is evident in the customer's tweet. However, numerous people also tweeted calling Zomato a hypocrite, since it had food tagged as halal on its app. They said that if Zomato has a problem with people demanding their food be cancelled on grounds of religion, why didn't they raise the same hue and cry when people asked for "halal meat".

Can @ZomatoIN tell me what’s wrong in fearing food delivered by a muslim in times when muslims jingoistically follow jihad to the extent of poisoning Hindu food? & if food doesn’t have a religion why do you care to replace Halal meat with a non-Halal one?@ThePlacardGuy #Zomato pic.twitter.com/kBpyQMcBjB — Hindu hu main (@hindu_hu_main) July 31, 2019

Pic 1: Zomato's reply when a customer wants to cancel food because it's non-Halal.Pic 2: Zomato's reply when a customer wants to cancel food because delivery boy is non-Hindu in shravan month.Why such double standards @ZomatoIN? pic.twitter.com/4OQg9Ynyqi — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) July 31, 2019

Zomato, as a result, was forced to upload a detailed explanation for the critics. They said that the tag appeared on their site or app because people had asked for it before and that is how the website is programmed in order to make it user friendly for customers.

Food for thought pic.twitter.com/zZ3k6YfuzI — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 31, 2019

#ZomatoUninstalled soon began trending on Twitter with several people saying that they'll uninstall the app since it apparently discriminates between food on basis of religion.

However, there's another trend that we've noticed. People have now gone to the extent of rating the app with one star on the Google playstore in order to teach the company a lesson.

Wait, what? Isn't this taking things a bit too far?

We've attached screenshots for your reference:

Now. here's what we don't understand. How will rating the company with one star help? And why the outrage about halal meat? Every app is designed in such a way that products other customers have asked for will show up on a priority basis in order to make the interface more user friendly.

Meanwhile, Uber Eats too got caught in the cross hairs for saying that the company stood by Zomato. Nevertheless, amid the sea of negative comments, we also found a couple that rated the company five stars for standing up against religious discrimination and bigotry!