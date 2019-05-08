Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

People are Placing Cockroaches on Their Face to Complete a Bizarre Internet Challenge

This, by far, is the wackiest and most disgusting challenge we've come across. It involves cockroaches. Enough said.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 8:34 PM IST
People are Placing Cockroaches on Their Face to Complete a Bizarre Internet Challenge
This, by far, is the wackiest and most disgusting challenge we've come across. It involves cockroaches. Enough said.
Bizarre challenges are galore online, with people willing to go to extreme lengths to obtain social media stardom. From emptying buckets full of ice on unsuspecting people to following social media trends, it's amusing to see how far some people are ready to go.

The challenge was started by a guy named Alex Aung on Facebook. Basically, you'll have to put a live cockroach on your face and click a selfie with it. He shared a picture of himself and challenged people to take it forward.

As of now, the post has over 18,000 shares, 1,200 likes and 500 comments. Clearly, people are finding this challenge pretty interesting.

You're welcome go through the comments section. Warning: If cockroaches gross you out, stay away. There are countless people who accepted the challenge and shared selfies in the comment section.

While dozens shared pictures of themselves with cockroaches (multiple cockroaches, in some cases), many condemned the post and called the guy 'crazy.'

In case you missed this viral challenge, check it out here:



What about you, though? Would you be willing to give this a try?
