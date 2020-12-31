People are Sharing Their Hilarious New Year 'Plans' That Will Make You Go 'Same'

"What are your New Year plans?"

Coronavirus has entered the chat.

2020 has been a wild ride. Not only did humans have to learn how to stay apart from each other, but things also turned virtual overnight. Birthday? Video call. Wedding? Video call. Lectures? Video call. Office meetings? You get the drift.

With the new coronavirus strain at large, governments and authorities across the world are ensuring people do not step out and expose themselves to the deadly infection nor put others at risk.

So what does one do on the grand finale of 2020, the New Year's Eve of 2021? Well, nothing. And that's exactly the need of the hour. Stay home and most importantly, stay safe.

Fortunately, you aren't alone in this. With no parties (hopefully) taking place world over, funny folks on the Internet are sharing their "plans" to bid goodbye to 2020 in the funniest way possible.

Someone just asked me if I have any new year plans and I almost threw up — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) December 31, 2020

me making new year's eve plans pic.twitter.com/IyIz6rRWzT — Akshar (@AksharPathak) December 30, 2020

Friend: I am hosting a New Year party on Zoom. Wanna join?Me: SureFriend: Entry fees is Rs. 2500Me: pic.twitter.com/mKiOAcSZQE — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 30, 2020

This year, I plan to stay up on New Year's Eve. Not to see the New Year in but to make sure this one leaves. — the blâck kaiźer (@titowangolo) December 30, 2020

someone:- new year k din tera plan kya he....me:- pic.twitter.com/exDbFJc1bT — smriti💙 (@lovefordarshan) December 29, 2020

I’m just gonna stay in, binge watching, ordering foods, pint of ice cream, sodas and fall asleep past midnight I even forget to check the clock is it time for New Year or not.Sounds like a plan. — Zulika Citraning (@elwa) December 29, 2020

I plan to celebrate the new year like I lived through 2020 — Just Riggs (@JohnnyRiggs9) December 28, 2020

Aur bhai, New Year's ka kya plan hai?— Last heard in 2019 AD — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) December 30, 2020

What NYE plans?Watching celebrities post holiday pictures from Maldives and calculating who is dating whom. — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) December 30, 2020

RT if you're not in Goa or Maldives. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) December 30, 2020

Someone :New year ka kya plan h? Me:Humesha ki trh.... pic.twitter.com/qbKikyvEEY — vibe_withsakshi (@vibe_withsakshi) December 30, 2020

Everyone :- Have some plan for new year?Me :- pic.twitter.com/qtD71D3l8n — Kambakkht Meme ™️ (@Kambakkht_Meme) December 24, 2020

Still planning to hang out with friends and family? You're one video call away.