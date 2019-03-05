People are Throwing Cheese Slices on Babies to Complete an Internet Challenge



just to let you all know, that cheese tweet isnt my lil brother and ive deleted it didnt expect it to get THAT viral lmaoooo

It gets better every time I watch it pic.twitter.com/QPRN42x8Xo



You know I had to introduce her to the #cheesechallenge nbd pic.twitter.com/XiiCKoPgs7

So the cheese challenge was definitely a fail for Maxon. He is 100% all his dad #cheesechallenge pic.twitter.com/8L7TMWT5BZ



when you decide to do #cheesechallenge on your baby but someone else takes part in it pic.twitter.com/HSypAJFLnk



I threw a piece of cheese on Danielle’s face because that’s what all the cool parents are doing. #cheesechallenge pic.twitter.com/A50zbFT07n

Dudley wanted to work on the Cheese Challenge #cheesechallenge pic.twitter.com/Qxs1putTZF



I love a prank as much as anybody but I cannot get myself to throw cheese at my adorable, unsuspecting baby who has all the hope and trust in the world in me



don’t throw cheese at your baby.

Just found out about this #cheesechallenge, looked it up, and my first reaction was HOW WRONG IS THIS??? I actually feel this is bordering child abuse. It's so incredibly stupid that it doesn't make sense to do it, making it abusive. These are babies people, babies!!! #BeBetter



This cheese challenge is stupid. DON’T THROW CHEESE AT BABIES! WHAT IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE?! #cheesechallenge

#cheesechallenge I've seen some stupid things in my time but this takes the biscuit how anyone can find this funny throwing #cheeseslices into a babies faces



#Cheesechallenge just when I thought people couldn't get sillier. It's not cute or funny throwing cheese or anything else at a baby. and why the Heck do people feel the need to repeat or duplicate every stupid or silly thing they see other people do?

Hello Internet, we meet again. This time, with a new, bizarre and for the most part of it, illogical challenge.After the Tide-Pod eating challenge that made people eat detergent and the Kiki challenge that required participants to jump out of their moving vehicles to complete the Internet fad, #CheeseChallenge has taken over and has already faced some backlash for being cruel in nature.Holding a camera in one hand, some adults (parents or elder siblings) are flinging cheese slices at unsuspecting toddlers and posting their reactions on social media.The "cheese challenge" appears to have been kicked off by a Facebook user who goes by the name Charles Amara. The video shows the parent tossing a slice of processed cheese on the kid seated on a chair. The kid, unable to process the entire episode, sits back confused as the cheese rests on his face.However, the video exploded later after a Twitter user posted it from his account, garnering millions of views for it. Not expecting it to break the Internet nor having any relations to the baby in the video, @unclehxlmes promptly deleted his viral post.But the Internet had already watched the video and netizens decided to take up the challenge. Toddlers weren't the only victims to emerge from the challenge.Some babies were unfazed, some visibly confused, while the rest simply enjoyed a free slice of cheese dropping from the heavens.Dads, moms, siblings, and pets too faced the slap of uninvited cheese slices on their faces.The Jonas brothers joined the cheese party.And, while, the cheese challenge is not particularly directed at harming the babies and is solely for amusement purposes, the viral trend has been met with criticism. American model Chrissy Teigen too voiced her opinion about the ongoing fad.YouTube star and popular vlogger Casey Neistat wasn't much amused either.