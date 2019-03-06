LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
4-min read

People are Throwing Cheese Slices on Babies to Complete Viral Internet Challenge

Holding a camera in one hand, some adults (parents or elder siblings) are flinging cheese slices at unsuspecting toddlers and posting their reactions on social media.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 6, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
People are Throwing Cheese Slices on Babies to Complete Viral Internet Challenge
Photo credits: Charles Amara / Facebook
Hello Internet, we meet again. This time, with a new, bizarre and for the most part of it, illogical challenge.

After the Tide-Pod eating challenge that made people eat detergent and the Kiki challenge that required participants to jump out of their moving vehicles to complete the Internet fad, #CheeseChallenge has taken over and has already faced some backlash for being cruel in nature.

What's #CheeseChallenge anyway?

Holding a camera in one hand, some adults (parents or elder siblings) are flinging cheese slices at unsuspecting toddlers and posting their reactions on social media.

The "cheese challenge" appears to have been kicked off by a Facebook user who goes by the name Charles Amara. The video shows the parent tossing a slice of processed cheese on the kid seated on a chair. The kid, unable to process the entire episode, sits back confused as the cheese rests on his face.



However, the video exploded later after a Twitter user posted it from his account, garnering millions of views for it. Not expecting it to break the Internet nor having any relations to the baby in the video, @unclehxlmes promptly deleted his viral post.

But the Internet had already watched the video and netizens decided to take up the challenge. Toddlers weren't the only victims to emerge from the challenge.





Some babies were unfazed, some visibly confused, while the rest simply enjoyed a free slice of cheese dropping from the heavens.































Dads, moms, siblings, and pets too faced the slap of uninvited cheese slices on their faces.

















The Jonas brothers joined the cheese party.

And, while, the cheese challenge is not particularly directed at harming the babies and is solely for amusement purposes, the viral trend has been met with criticism. American model Chrissy Teigen too voiced her opinion about the ongoing fad.





YouTube star and popular vlogger Casey Neistat wasn't much amused either.













