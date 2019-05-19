People are Trying Snapchat Baby Filter on Indian Celebrities and the Results are Adorable
Snapchat has done it again. The multimedia messaging app has recently rolled out a bunch of filters for you to mess around with and the 'baby filter' is already a hit among netizens.
Image credit: @charansh / @AskRishabh / @areejasad8 | Twitter.
After turning the entire web into "cute puppy" face, Snapchat has done it again. The multimedia messaging app has recently rolled out a bunch of filters for you to mess around with (again) and if you've been on the Internet lately, you know what we are talking about.
Yes, adults are revisiting their childhood in the most Snapchat way possible by using the app's new "baby filter" that, well, transforms you from middle-aged man or woman to the cute, adorable, and horrifying (in some cases) baby version of yourself instantly.
While the filter is pretty much self-explanatory and does what it promises to do, some fine desi people on the Internet have taken upon themselves to send our favourite celebrities back in time.
Don't get the drift? Here you go:
Palampala, Platishtha, Anuchachan pic.twitter.com/NOQ3eOBAmJ— Charansh (@charansh) May 14, 2019
"humali chholiyan chholo se kum hai ke" pic.twitter.com/eyldvl70r0— Charansh (@charansh) May 14, 2019
Baby Naina tho. So cute aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa @realpreityzinta pic.twitter.com/TojISrYLBK— Charansh (@charansh) May 14, 2019
Fixed It !#BabyFilter pic.twitter.com/JAKBWYcesA— Tanvi Mahajan (@is_enticing) May 16, 2019
Inspired** Snapchat Baby Face Filter!!! #DeepikaPadukone ❤️♥️ pic.twitter.com/Wvc7fOonRp— ᴿ ᴬ ᴹ (@deepiholic_ram) May 13, 2019
Glow up Mulzie pic.twitter.com/r4v8S3z1t8— Areej (@areejasad8) May 15, 2019
The prequel we all deserve. pic.twitter.com/x6wfzse2HQ— Charansh (@charansh) May 16, 2019
Tamil cinema experimented with the Snapchat baby filter much before it was launched publicly. #Aadhavan pic.twitter.com/gYDhbyj5MG— K (@emailmkarthik) May 17, 2019
What good a filter if Indian cricketers don't make an appearance in it?
Not all cricketers need Snapchat's new baby face filter pic.twitter.com/deELa8He2p— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 17, 2019
Epic baby filter XI #worldcup pic.twitter.com/5WUcG6oRjc— kamal Kishor parihar (@kaluparihar1) May 17, 2019
Zayn Malik, anyone?
Yeah the girls filter is cool but did you see Zayn with the baby filter? pic.twitter.com/4woXsRhmnJ— nicole (@_IcarusFaIIs_) May 16, 2019
Food couldn't escape too!
We applied the baby filter to some of the most popular Indian food. pic.twitter.com/MhnBRKDgHc— Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) May 16, 2019
Our cute baby Avengers aren't ready to fight yet.
The baby filter on Snapchat is too good pic.twitter.com/Ejcya0KDxp— CJ ⎊ (@majormarvelking) May 11, 2019
this baby filter is addictive...look at these baby avengers pic.twitter.com/sGPKwSKhjD— ⧗ ingrid dorothy ⧗ (@evansson_) May 12, 2019
Same.
I didn’t know how much i needed the baby face filter on the parks and rec cast until now pic.twitter.com/98DQuUfE4D— maria (@mariaburdjalov) May 13, 2019
Here are some more results you may or may not want to see.
Me, Posty, Jay x Adam with the baby filter pic.twitter.com/d1UtSXScyh— smitty (@Smitty) May 11, 2019
charles barkley with the baby filter looks like charles barkley pic.twitter.com/NNcJwRkAEQ— k e i t h (@KeetPotato) May 16, 2019
LETS PUT BABY FILTER ON DAY6 ITS SO CUTE pic.twitter.com/9ose3YPsnr— gumi im drum (@QuiinGumi) May 11, 2019
bts with the snapchat baby filter: a thread pic.twitter.com/cQn7xXQ4HS— ♡ ᴀʟɪ ♡ (@gldnyoon) May 12, 2019
NBA players with the baby filter pic.twitter.com/UE51jGtBHy— (@LoneIyChris) May 14, 2019
The baby @Snapchat filter works too well on the @FriendsTV cast pic.twitter.com/Pi8juS7BAC— Comedy Central UK (@ComedyCentralUK) May 14, 2019
Michael, Dwight, Jim and Pam with the baby filter pic.twitter.com/B6sRHh6N3W— Lito (@akidnamedangel) May 11, 2019
