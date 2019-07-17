Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

People are Using FaceApp's Aging Filter to Compare Selfies with Photos of their Parents

The latest feature on the app allows you to add filters which make you look older or younger.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
People are Using FaceApp's Aging Filter to Compare Selfies with Photos of their Parents
The latest feature on the app allows you to add filters which make you look older or younger.
FaceApp. Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about. This app went viral a few years ago and has surfaced once again. In the past couple of years, the effects have become all the more realistic.

The latest feature on the app allows you to add filters which make you look older or younger. And weirdly enough, the app's pretty accurate.

The most amusing trend that we came across was that of people comparing photos of their parents to the AI-aged photos of themselves. And let me warn you beforehand, the resemblance in most cases is uncanny.

This is how the app works - it analyses the neural networks on your face to identify the spots where you'll wrinkle, the parts of your face that'll sag over the years and also how far your hairline will recede.

Take a look at these comparisons:

The apple doesn't fall too far from the tree, does it?

