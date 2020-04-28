BUZZ

People are Wrapping Themselves in Blankets to Complete Bizarre Quarantine Challenge

Images uploaded by marcoolaid / ielenaberbe | Instagram.

Images uploaded by marcoolaid / ielenaberbe | Instagram.

As a part of this challenge which has been started by the Getty Museum, a person is supposed to recreate a famous artwork with three things that are lying around in the house.

People these days have taken to a variety of activities at home in order to avoid boredom that comes along while being locked down.

Various parts of the world have imposed the lockdown so as to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

These activities range from coming up with creative dishes such as Dalgona coffee to some straight-up bizarre challenges.

The Getty Museum challenge is an easy top contender in this. As a part of this challenge which has been started by the museum, a person is supposed to recreate a famous artwork with three things that are lying around in the house. The entire challenge is performed in just three steps.

First: choose the artwork

Second: identify the three objects

Third: recreate the artwork with those three things.

In terms of fashion challenges, joining the league of the famous pillow challenge is the blanket challenge. As a part of the challenge, a pillow is used in a way that it is turned into an outfit.

The challenge which is most actively being shared by Instagram users is not gender-specific, as both men and women can be seen flaunting their outfits that they have come up with. More interestingly, the variety of blankets that are popping up as a by-product of the challenge has internet shook. Ranging from normal solid coloured blankets to the ones with designs and polka dots, the internet has now seen it all.

Channelising the hidden fashion designer and model in themselves people have not only styled and posed for the camera but have also urged their friends to take up the challenge as well.

Take a look at these blanket outfits:

