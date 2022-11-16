People Dial in Nostalgia, Share Quirky Phone Designs from 2000s in Viral Twitter Thread

Technology is always evolving. The phones and design s that you have today, will completely transform a few years from now. Just like, the designs that we had in early 2000s seem to be so strange now. A thread on the same is now going viral and making netizens nostalgic. Started by Twitter user Gerry McBride, the thread focusses on different designs of phones from the early 2000s. “This thing was ideal for if you had to take photos of Russian documents while undercover in Moscow, also yes that is a tag on it like it’s a t-shirt," wrote the Twitter user as he shared a bizarre model. The phone looks more like a walkman.

Remember the models with the most bizarre keyboards, the wildest flips, and cameras at the back to take pictures. If not, look at this thread and take a ride down the memory lane:

After the early bricks but before smartphones, there was a stretch where phone design went absolutely catshit bananas (1/?) pic.twitter.com/QWUF6K8dVF— Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) November 13, 2022

This thing was ideal for if you had to take photos of Russian documents while undercover in Moscow, also yes that is a tag on it like it's a t-shirt pic.twitter.com/XGc302ubGk— Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) November 13, 2022

They literally designed this entire thing for Dads who couldn't get the hang of T9 pic.twitter.com/a8CRlYuNLd— Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) November 13, 2022

"People don't like phones that flip anymore""OK… what if instead of it flipping, it PIVOTED" "FUCK YEAH" pic.twitter.com/P5flEtK1Il — Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) November 13, 2022

“What am I missing? Let me know. Anyways I really miss phones with moving parts. Maybe that’s why I always get a cover for my iPhone that makes it look like a little leather book/ wallet thing," the user wrote as he asked other to share his phone designs.

“I had another 3310 and then I went for the Sharp GX10, and boy did I think I was hot shit with this thing. Yeah, it takes pictures. COLOUR pictures. Watch, just stand there. Don’t move. Ok, two seconds, don’t move. Don’t mo- ah crap, you moved. Well yeah it’s blurry, you moved!" the Twitter user wrote as he shared a flip phone.

One more- here's a phone I had, the Sony Ericsson W995. Nothing unusual about it really, slide out keypad etc. But it had a little kickstand that let you prop it up to watch videos! isn't that something?! Where's that innovation nowaways?! pic.twitter.com/xSjw7Vfxi6— Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) November 14, 2022

That this one only has two rows of numbers is sending me to the fuckin shadow realm pic.twitter.com/aPFVEhjuHS— Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) November 14, 2022

Here is what the people shared:

Please, show some respect to my Alcatel.https://t.co/3jgPEjvf3a— Mimirun✮ /(ミ･ × ･ミ)\ (@UsagiMimiChu) November 14, 2022

It was a lovely solidly built phone, it was the last non iPhone I had. It had that mirror screen and was competing in the ‘girly phone’ market with the Nokia 7373. Before that I had the gorgeous shocking pink Motorola Razr pic.twitter.com/hnjpQ6pL4W— Cathryn Fraser (@cathrynfraser) November 14, 2022

Could lose a call if it retracted as you tried to slide it up to answer it. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/5xfTRIgI1i— Herr Ó Riain 🇮🇪🇩🇪🇪🇺 (@DrHeineken) November 13, 2022

My first touchscreen phone…only thing i remember about it was it had a weird haptic feedback when you touched it. pic.twitter.com/yNGSmUqBWz— Mairtin Conneely (@MJConneely) November 13, 2022

The white and pink was a lot more exotic… pic.twitter.com/jrn1quNugp— Benoît M (@Vantongerloo) November 14, 2022

What phone did you use in the early 2000s?

