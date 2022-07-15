People 'Discover' Galaxies Around Them as James Webb Telescope Transports Us to New World

NASA, in association with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency), gifted us the first-ever pictures taken by the famed James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). These pictures perfectly depicted the deepest view of the universe that has never been seen before. In one of the images, one can see SMACS 0723 which is a large group of galaxy clusters that act as a magnifying glass for the objects behind them.

In total, five pictures were released, including that of Carina Nebula (a star-forming region), Stephan’s Quintet (a grouping of five galaxies), Southern Ring Nebula (a body of interstellar clouds), WASP-96 b (a giant gas planet that shows traces of water and clouds and haze) and SMACS 0723 (the “deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date”).

While many were left spellbound on seeing the spectacular images, Twitterati left no chance and made the most of this news by creating hilarious memes.

Several big brands and even government agencies used these images for memes.

i zoomed out and guess what pic.twitter.com/aIWKcCY7ND — The Birdist (@TheBirdist) July 11, 2022

I knew I'd seen that #JWST image somewhere before. pic.twitter.com/c3hO2cQzmu — Darcy DeClute (Scrumtuous Inc) (@scrumtuous) July 13, 2022

When everyone is in hype for the #JWST images but you are an X-ray Astronomer! 😂 pic.twitter.com/fyFhe2A6TU — Alessia Tortosa (@Alaexya) July 14, 2022

hey astro twitter my dad made this for us #JWST pic.twitter.com/CBx7MeMP6X — Charlotte Minsky (@minskycharlotte) July 13, 2022

Breaking News: President Biden revealed the first image from the Webb Space Telescope, the deepest view yet into our universe’s past, NASA said. pic.twitter.com/t6NfGVp0Qs — depressica alba (@rodb) July 12, 2022

pic.twitter.com/5I5uoNe3R9 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 14, 2022

New Lock Screen wallpaper? Thanks pic.twitter.com/iLfN2gzVMM — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) July 12, 2022

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, in a statement said, “Today, we present humanity with a groundbreaking new view of the cosmos from the James Webb Space Telescope – a view the world has never seen before.” Some of the images of these distant galaxies and star clusters were never seen earlier. The galaxy cluster is shown in the picture as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago.

The Webb space observatory was launched earlier in December last year via an Ariane 5 rocket. The space observatory is orbiting the sun a distance of 1.6 million kilometers from the Earth from an area in space called the Lagrange point.

The primary mirror of the space telescope is over 6.5 meters wide and is made up of 18 gold-coated mirror segments. It has fuel to run for 10 years and has reserve fuel as well to power it for some more time.

