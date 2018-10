People Donate $21,000 to Homeless Man After a Dunkin' Donuts Worker Poured Water Over Him

Dunkin Donuts in #Syracuse is new flashpoint on homelessness after video apparently shows store worker dump water on sleeping homeless man to get him to leave.

Thousands of people have donated over $21,000 in less than two days to a homeless man after a viral video showed a Dunkin' Donuts employee pouring a jug of water over him for simply resting his head on a table.Dunkin' Donuts has fired two employees after the incident, which took place inside a New York branch of the fast-food chain. A video shows an employee pouring a jug of water while saying, "How many times have I got to tell you to stop sleeping in here?"The footage of the entire incident which was posted on Sunday has gotten over 5 million views on Facebook , with several people expressing outrage at the inhuman treatment of the man and claiming that it is a criminal offence in the state of New York.According to Syracuse.com , the homeless man has been identified as Jeremy Dufresne who sleeps in the open and uses the Syracuse branch of Dunkin' Donuts to charge his phone so he can call his mother every evening.Jeremy, who has schizophrenia and remained homeless since his high school days, claimed that he was simply resting his head on the table when the worker poured water all over him.Jeremy, not wanting to engage in an altercation, simply picked up his stuff and left.Angered by the video, several people even protested outside the outlet with 'Homeless Lives Matter' posters.Samuel Breazeale, who had posted the viral video on Facebook, even started a Go Fund Me campaign of $150 , so that he could buy Jeremy a proper set of clothes and some food.The campaign has now gained over $21,000 in just two days. Samuel has said that all the money from the campaign would go to Jeremy and his family to help them stand up on their feet.