People in China Pay These 'Experts' to Test if Their New Home is Haunted

Properties, where unnatural deaths have taken place, are really difficult to sell in the market especially in those societies that strongly believe in superstition and supernatural phenomena. When people look to buy a house, nobody accepts an alleged haunted property as their new home just like that.

However, in the neighbouring country of China, a group of intrepid freelancers called haunted house testers makes sure the property has no supernatural activity.

According to a recently posted article by Hong Kong-based newspaper the South China Morning Post, real-estate agencies, owners or potential buyers hire haunted house testers to spend at least one night in a potentially haunted house to suspect and prove that the property is safe to live in.

According to a retired soldier and experienced haunted house tester surnamed Zhang, they are typically paid one yuan per minute to stay in the house, and if they spend 24-hour in a potentially haunted house, then they could earn up to 1,440 yuan, which is about Rs 700 per minute, and Rs 16,744 for a 24-hour stay.

Zhang further said that he knew more than a dozen other people who were taking on the job. He further explained that often homeowners or property investors themselves do not want to go to the unoccupied and closed houses in the market, so they demand home testers.

Professional home testers can be contacted through real estate agents. Haunted home testers, who have experience of living in haunted property spend 24 hours in property, and after finding or experiencing no paranormal activity in the house, they convince the home buyer through a video that the house is 100 percent ghost-free.

Most people do this job part-time because earning thousands in a night is not a bad deal.

