People in London Are Wearing Clothes Inside Out, Here's Why

A suicide prevention charity is urging people to wear their clothes inside out to raise awareness for suicide prevention awareness month. A clip now going viral over social media shows people around London wearing their clothes inside out. What initially looks like a couple of people dressing up in a hurry eventually becomes clear and is a part of the campaign. Captioned, “People are bringing attention to suicide prevention awareness month, by getting what’s on the inside out… ” the clip was shared on LADbible’s Instagram handle. Check it out here:

Twitter users are showing their support for the campaign by “If U Care Share”. Using the hashtag “Ask me why”, they are encouraging others to turn an item of clothing reverse and spark a conversation to highlight the importance of talking. The famous non-league football team Blyth Spartans showed their support by sharing snaps of their players supporting the campaign on the field with the tweet, “We are getting what’s on the Inside, Out.”

We are getting what's on the Inside, Out#AskMeWhy Find out more 🔽https://t.co/JilaS4FmBs pic.twitter.com/NcaSoajjpH — Blyth Spartans (@Blyth_Spartans) September 13, 2022

Twitter users are showing their support for the campaign by “If U Care Share”. Using the hashtag “Ask me why”, they are encouraging others to turn an item of clothing reverse and spark a conversation to highlight the importance of talking. The famous non-league football team Blyth Spartans showed their support by sharing snaps of their players supporting the campaign on the field with the tweet, “We are getting what’s on the Inside, Out.”

13 people take their lives everyday in the UK. I ran in 13 Inside Out t-shirts and gave one away at every mile stage of the Great North Run today running for @IFUCARESHARE @great_run I took some photos, had a blast and spread a lifesaving message #gnr2022 #askmewhy #InsideOut pic.twitter.com/93YieW5to8 — Colin Young (@ColinGYoungie) September 11, 2022

“Today we held a fundraising day at Millpit Gym in support of If U Care Share and what a day it has been! Well done everyone! We will extend our efforts another week,” wrote another user, sharing a snap of their Inside, Out t-shirt.

Today we held a fundraising day at millpit gym in support of @IFUCARESHARE and what a day it has been! Well done everyone! we will extending our efforts another week 😁#WorldSuicidePreventionDay2022 #ifucareshare #SuicideAwareness #mentalhealth #askmewhy #insideout #millpitgym pic.twitter.com/iO32yfdkrF — John B (@John_B_9) September 10, 2022

If U Care Share Foundation provide services with the aim of “prevention, intervention and supporting those bereaved by suicide.” It was created in the memory of a 19-year-old Daniel O’Hare, who without any warning took his own life. His brothers, Matthew and Ben, and cousin Sarah with hopes of bringing a positive change set out on this journey. They began by selling wristbands at football clubs with the message “If you care share” and raised over £50,000 for mental health charities. Inside Out is their annual campaign to bring awareness to the importance of talking about suicide prevention.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here