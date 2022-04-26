People Keep Finding Lost Rings Wrapped Around Carrots and No One Knows Why

In a bizarre incident, a woman from Sweden named Lena Paahlsson got an extra carrot with her diamond ring which she had lost back in 1995 in her garden. This incident took place in 2011. This does now stop here, as per a viral Twitter thread in 2016 again, an unnamed 82-year-old man found his wedding ring, which was also wrapped around a carrot. He lost it in the garden three years earlier. The trend continued and in 2017, a Canadian woman who was 84-year-old, found the ring she’d lost in 2004, in her garden. “Because – you guessed it – a carrot happened to grow right through it,” read the Twitter thread.

It's a one-in-a-million story: In 2011 in Sweden, Lena Paahlsson found the wedding ring she'd lost back in 1995 in her garden… wrapped around a carrot that had somehow grown right up through it! Crazy, right? But here's the thing… pic.twitter.com/WLlW2DDmvV — Jason Pargin, author of John Dies at the End, etc (@JohnDiesattheEn) April 25, 2022

Mary Grams had kept the ring’s loss a secret from her son for over more than a decade. Not just her son but nobody knew about her lost ring. Her daughter-in-law discovered the secret. She also found the ring when she pulled up a lumpy carrot.

Earlier when she lost the ring, Grams went out and bought a cheaper version of the same ring. “Maybe I did the wrong thing, but you get so worked up,” she said while speaking to BBC.

According to a report by BBC, Mrs Grams said she wishes she had told her husband about the ring, who died five years ago. He was a joker, she said and would have found this whole situation pretty funny. “If I am going outside or anything I am going to put it in a safe space. That is what I should have done,” she said. Now that she has the ring back, Grams said she would be more careful.

This is not it. In 2018, in England, 69-year-old Lin Keitch found the ring she had lost in the garden 12 years earlier. This was also like all the other ones was wrapped around a carrot that somehow grew through it.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.