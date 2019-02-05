LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

People Left Puzzled After PM Waves at 'Empty' Dal Lake in Srinagar

A video of Narendra Modi's visit to Srinagar's Dal Lake shows him waving to people - except, there are no people in the camera frames waving back at the PM.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:February 5, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
People Left Puzzled After PM Waves at 'Empty' Dal Lake in Srinagar
A video of Narendra Modi's visit to Srinagar's Dal Lake shows him waving to people - except, there are no people in the camera frames waving back at the PM.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Srinagar on Sunday amid tight security, which involved mobile services temporarily being suspended, and the Internet services being snapped.

PM Modi visited Jammu, Srinagar, and Leh on Sunday to inaugurate several development projects, and also visited famous Dal Lake in Srinagar during his visit.

A video of him, posted by the BJP's official Twitter handle, showed him waving while in a boat at the Dal Lake. However, what was missing from the video were people.

In the short clip uploaded on Sunday, Modi is seen waving to someone, but no one there to acknowledge his wave or that is what the video suggests.

This video, however, left Kashmiris confused - because they alleged that with the strict security measures in place, there was no way there were people who were waving back at Modi. Not to mention, Dal Lake is huge.

















People also started making memes of the "Modi wave."







Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah pointed out that it could be the cameraperson's fault for not capturing the people in the frame. Read: Sarcasm.





Mehbooba Mufti, the President of the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party also used the video to take a jab at Modi.



