People Left Puzzled After PM Waves at 'Empty' Dal Lake in Srinagar
A video of Narendra Modi's visit to Srinagar's Dal Lake shows him waving to people - except, there are no people in the camera frames waving back at the PM.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Srinagar on Sunday amid tight security, which involved mobile services temporarily being suspended, and the Internet services being snapped.
PM Modi visited Jammu, Srinagar, and Leh on Sunday to inaugurate several development projects, and also visited famous Dal Lake in Srinagar during his visit.
A video of him, posted by the BJP's official Twitter handle, showed him waving while in a boat at the Dal Lake. However, what was missing from the video were people.
In the short clip uploaded on Sunday, Modi is seen waving to someone, but no one there to acknowledge his wave or that is what the video suggests.
This video, however, left Kashmiris confused - because they alleged that with the strict security measures in place, there was no way there were people who were waving back at Modi. Not to mention, Dal Lake is huge.
People also started making memes of the "Modi wave."
Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah pointed out that it could be the cameraperson's fault for not capturing the people in the frame. Read: Sarcasm.
Mehbooba Mufti, the President of the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party also used the video to take a jab at Modi.
PM Shri @narendramodi takes boat ride to inspect Dal lake in Srinagar. #NaMoInJK pic.twitter.com/YkW4ogtCOR
— BJP (@BJP4India) February 3, 2019
This video, however, left Kashmiris confused - because they alleged that with the strict security measures in place, there was no way there were people who were waving back at Modi. Not to mention, Dal Lake is huge.
Funny thing is, he's waving his hand in a way to potray there are people, when, as a matter of fact, dal lake is enormously huge, and you cannot see who's on the banks. Secondly, people weren't allowed to go there, roads were sealed. Thirdly, there was only security & none. ♂️.
— Mashooq Usuf (@RuralPsycho) February 3, 2019
#Kashmir under Curfew, People caged not sure to whom modi is waiving in the middle of Dal Lake. https://t.co/DITg6yJDtT
— Geer Ab Wahid (@AWGeer) February 3, 2019
Is he waving to the fishes in the lake...
— (@iamsidqatar) February 3, 2019
I see no one there. We hear Kashmir is under lockdown for his visit. So...who is he waving to? https://t.co/oCvrgTaF8C
— Rita Banerji ✍ ⚖ (@Rita_Banerji) February 3, 2019
Wonder who is he waving to ?
Kashmiris were lockdown for his visit.Ohh he is Modi Ji, He can even wave his hand to Dal lake ,empty Shikaras and Zabarwan hills 😂
Wah Modi Ji Wah pic.twitter.com/7WuwBcAaMn
— Tahir Syeed | طاہر سعید (@TahirsyeedK) February 3, 2019
People also started making memes of the "Modi wave."
Must've been embarrassing to wave at cameras only
Modi at Dal Lake in Indian Occupied Kashmir pic.twitter.com/fhpdYF70Ow
— omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) February 4, 2019
World : When will you stop making memes outa Modi's infamous dal wave?#Koshurtwitter : pic.twitter.com/PddKKdUmz2
— (@usman9khan) February 4, 2019
He is trying to Create MODI WAVE https://t.co/oVixLUm3ws
— emrn bichu (@emrnbichu) February 4, 2019
Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah pointed out that it could be the cameraperson's fault for not capturing the people in the frame. Read: Sarcasm.
This camera person has done the Hon PM a huge disservice by not showing all the people furiously waving back because there is no way the PM would be waving at an empty lake. https://t.co/YJoEfX8DJ3
— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 4, 2019
Mehbooba Mufti, the President of the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party also used the video to take a jab at Modi.
For the those who are asking , the is for BJPs countless imaginary ‘friends’ in Kashmir. https://t.co/l0YPq2oiVy
— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 4, 2019
