People Lie the Most Over Video Chats, Says Study

In a new study, researchers found that among all modes of digital communication, people lied the most over video chats. The work titled ‘Revisiting the Relationship Between Deception and Design: A Replication and Extension of Hancock et al. (2004)’, researchers revisited the evidence which was published 20 years ago that people “tell more lies per social interaction via synchronous, distributed, and recordless media (the phone) versus relatively richer (face-to-face communication) and leaner media (email, instant messaging)." For the present study, 250 persons reported the lies they told across face-to-face, social media, texting, the phone, video chat and email interactions. A report The Conversation said that “it’s possible that certain media are better facilitators of deception than others. Some media – the phone, video chat – might make deception feel easier or less costly to a social relationship if caught." In the earlier study, which was called the Hancock study, it was found that participants lied most on the telephone and least in email, and that lying rates in face-to-face and instant messaging interactions were approximately equal. This pattern of results suggests that the design features of communication technologies (e.g., synchronicity, recordability, and copresence) affect lying behavior in important ways, and that these features must be considered by both designers and users when issues of deception and trust arise. However, the later study reiterated the fact that most people are mostly honest and there are only a few expert liars in the population. The Conversation added: “There’s a low rate of lying across the board. Most people are honest – a premise consistent with truth-default theory, which suggests most people report being honest most of the time and there are only a few prolific liars in a population." The rate of lying might also differ because people use certain platforms for certain kinds of communication. While e-mails are mostly used for professional purposes, video chats are reserved mostly for personal interactions. That is why, users lie less in e-mails because of the larger accountability on being caught.

