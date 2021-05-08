'People Like You Damage Small Businesses': Cafe Owner Slams Customer for 1-star Review

Furious by a customer’s one-star review of her cafe on Google, cafe owner Rebekka Jane took to Facebook to “rant” about how the insensitive behaviour of some customers is affecting her attempts to revive her small business after COVID-19. The customer was unhappy because he did not get baked beans in a sandwich, even when the demanded item was not on the menu.

Giving her story a comedy-in-tragedy feel by using laughing and crying emojis together, she shared in the Facebook post that other than two groups of people not paying, a couple tried to scam her card reader. On top of it, as if the misfortunes were not enough, someone stole the cafe’s parasols. She wrote in the Staffordshire Tactical Information Group on Tuesday that if they had seen someone carrying parasols on May 3 in the locality, it was hers.

Jane, who runs Bankhouse Diner & Barin Stafford, a town in mid-west England, shared that her business has been through 12 months of not being able to trade properly and make money. And, “people like you damage small businesses like ours,” addressing callous customers she wrote. She pointed out that hospitality is hard work and small businesses like hers try all the way.

She responded to the two one-star Google reviews posted by the customers. One customer had complained that the food portions were not enough for the price while the other reviewer wanted to be served in plates rather than the boxes. Jane, as the owner of the business on Google, replied saying that the boxes were part of the COVID regulations, and it would have been better if the customers complained at the time they were visiting the cafe instead of publicly harming the business’s reputation.

The United Kingdom is in the fourth unlocking phase of its latest nationwide lockdown imposed since January 2021. Schools have reopened and non-essential retail and personal services have been resumed. All restrictions are planned to be removed following June 21. The number of covid cases in the United Kingdom is more than 44 lakhs and more than 1 lakh people have died.

