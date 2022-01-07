People Obsessed with Celebrities May Have Low Intelligence: Study

Are you a die hard fan of Tom Cruise or of Robert Pattinson? Or of Kim Kardashian for that matter? Do you blindly follow your favourite celebrities’ personal lives and are totally up-to-date with their dating lives or wardrobe status? If yes, then there is some bad news for you. You may actually be much less intelligent than you think you are. Well, at least that is what a study that was published in BMC Psychology last year says. The research states that those who indulge in celebrity worship may have lower cognitive abilities. The conclusion was reached after 1,763 Hungarian adults were made to undertake a digit symbolisation test and a 30-word vocabulary test while filling in a questionnaire that determined their interest in celebrities simultaneously. The outcome showed that high scores on the Celebrity Attitude Scale correlated with lower performance on the two cognitive ability tests. Although, researchers could not figure out the reason behind this. One reason could be that obsessing over a celebrity didn’t leave much room in the brain for anything else. It could also be that intelligent people can see through the entire make-believe world and the marketing gimmick behind a celebrity and hence not obsess over them.

However, the research was still inconclusive because researchers were unable to determine if the poor performance in the cognitive tests of those obsessed with celebrities was because they used their brain to ponder over A-listers, or they were interested in celebrity gossip because they were unintelligent in the first place. In other words, it’s unclear whether celebrity worshipping is a cause or consequence of low cognitive function.

In a recent interview to PsyPost, the researchers said, “Future studies should seek further support for our suggestion that the cognitive effort invested in maintaining the absorption in a favorite celebrity may interfere with the person’s performance in tasks that require attention and other cognitive skills."

