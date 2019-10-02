People on Internet Are Having a Chill Day As Twitter Faces Global Outage

Did you open Twitter in the morning, just to be bombarded by a billion tweets which described how users felt devastated and desperate as the social media platform seemed to be malfunctioning for a few hours?

Well, you're not the only one. Twitter and Tweetdeck have been down for a few hours and as Twitter Support tweeted, they're on it already and things should go back to normal soon.

While Tweetdeck is completely broken for the time being, Twitter is still up and running with some features out of service. Twitter users have also noticed issues while attaching images and videos while posting. Given that Twitter is the one truly global platform keeping everyone up to date with the latest news and updates, this was highly inconvenient for millions around the world. #TwitterOutage and #Tweetdeck soon began trending on, ironically, Twitter and these are some of the funniest ones we came across:

@TweetDeck is down and i want to cry.#tweetdeck pic.twitter.com/1J8b3m0N23 — Adult Swim Out Of Context (@adultswim_ooc) October 2, 2019

Another trend that we noticed was that some people were actually glad that Twitter was down. It is when these social media platforms stop working that you actually realise how they completely dominate our lives. In all probability, you're reading this by clicking on a link you came across on either Facebook or Twitter. How would you know what's happening around you without either of the two to constantly feed you information? While some said that the global outage actually gave them a few hours of peace, some claimed that this gave them a break from the constant negativity and "keyboard wars" that are fought on the platform everyday. This is what they had to say:

I think a week long #TwitterOutage would ultimately do a lot people some good including me. — Mitchell Scott (@ScottsOriole) July 11, 2019

For about an hour. There was world peace. #TwitterOutage — AntiSuperDushIsraeli (@NotAntiSemitic) March 11, 2014

BREAKING NEWS: World productivity hits record peak during #TwitterOutage — We Are Atheism (@we_are_atheism) July 11, 2019

Had to read the actual news to find out what was happening eugh #twitteroutage — Mashal Iftikhar (@DesiDocMI) July 11, 2019

Welcome back to Twitter! Creeping dread, empty validation, and unending yelling contests are still here!#TwitterOutage — Christopher (@chrisabides) July 11, 2019

If @Twitter is down for an hour, did that hour actually occur? #TwitterOutage — Chris Amburgy (@ChrisAmburgy) July 11, 2019

We suggest reading a book or talking to a human being. Twitter Status http://t.co/D6F4066hkt via @twitter #twitteroutage — Ames Police (@AmesPolice) December 29, 2014

And for a brief moment, there was peace... #TwitterOutage — John Noonan (@noonanjo) July 11, 2019

For 40min, I didn't have to see "sco pa tu mana" & for that, I'm eternally grateful #TwitterOutage — Koshiek Karan (@iamkoshiek) July 11, 2019

