2-min read

People on Internet Are Having a Chill Day As Twitter Faces Global Outage

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:October 2, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
Twitter and Tweetdeck have been down for a few hours and as Twitter Support tweeted, they're on it already and things should go back to normal soon.

Did you open Twitter in the morning, just to be bombarded by a billion tweets which described how users felt devastated and desperate as the social media platform seemed to be malfunctioning for a few hours?

Well, you're not the only one. Twitter and Tweetdeck have been down for a few hours and as Twitter Support tweeted, they're on it already and things should go back to normal soon.

While Tweetdeck is completely broken for the time being, Twitter is still up and running with some features out of service. Twitter users have also noticed issues while attaching images and videos while posting. Given that Twitter is the one truly global platform keeping everyone up to date with the latest news and updates, this was highly inconvenient for millions around the world. #TwitterOutage and #Tweetdeck soon began trending on, ironically, Twitter and these are some of the funniest ones we came across:

Another trend that we noticed was that some people were actually glad that Twitter was down. It is when these social media platforms stop working that you actually realise how they completely dominate our lives. In all probability, you're reading this by clicking on a link you came across on either Facebook or Twitter. How would you know what's happening around you without either of the two to constantly feed you information?  While some said that the global outage actually gave them a few hours of peace, some claimed that this gave them a break from the constant negativity and "keyboard wars" that are fought on the platform everyday. This is what they had to say:

