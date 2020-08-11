People Share Cropped Selfies With #HalfFaceTwitter, Memes Make Up the Other Half

The Internet is a strange place.

Every time you blink, there's a new trend, sometimes so bizzare, you're left scratching your head. If you happen to have put away your phone for a bit, the next time you come back, the internet-scape would have changed, and you'd probably be wondering, 'Who is Binod?'

After Twitter came up with #SareeTwitter and #KurtaTwitter, there's a new trend on the platform: #HalfFaceTwitter.

Very literal and true to the meaning, people are sharing half-face selfies of themselves on the app, with the hashtag.

This will forever be my #HalfFaceTwitter trend picture 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AI9ddMxCR5 — Vaidehi 🇮🇳 🕉️ (@dharmicverangna) August 10, 2020

Can pic with masks also consider as #HalfFaceTwitter ?? 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/G2m9c5xkJD — Anjali Singh (@Anjalioo4) August 10, 2020

#HalfFaceTwitter me meri entry. Good morning & have a great day, friends! 😊😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/w8PFTPpsyc — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) August 11, 2020

However, as every single hashtag soon devolves into something else, and people have made memes about the trend, with most asking, 'Here's the other half of the face?'

#HalfFaceTwitter on trending.Iphone users (who post pictures with half face and other half with phone) be like : pic.twitter.com/rrLkCpRvil — P A R T H (@iamparthrao) August 10, 2020

Why are people trending #HalfFaceTwitter when most people here are two faced. — Gaonwali (@Wisey_woman) August 10, 2020

#HalfFaceTwitter is trendingOther half of the face be like: pic.twitter.com/d9Plw3g0SH — Rakesh (@Rakesh_1830) August 10, 2020

#HalfFaceTwitter People posting half of their face .Meanwhile other half : pic.twitter.com/DO6m57056P — Manisha Sharma (@manisha84924131) August 11, 2020

#HalfFaceTwitterOther side of face jo acne nd pimples wala ho be like:- pic.twitter.com/sfxDWQ8PyM — Rachit Maheshwari (@RachitNawal) August 10, 2020

While bizarre, this isn't anything out of the ordinary. It's just another day on the Internet.