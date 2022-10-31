People Share 'The Incident' from High School But They're Just Badly-explained Bollywood Plots

High school is one of the most memorable times of your life. There are always so many memories and stories, always something to look something back to. With this, there are also crazy stories to share. Referring to the same, a Twitter user asked people about their experiences. Taking to Twitter, the user wrote, “What was “the incident” at your high school?”

What was “the incident” at your high school? pic.twitter.com/EgK1Ls3Ux6 — Ysirel (@ysiraels) October 25, 2022

The tweet has now become a thread with people from several domains sharing their crazy stories. “Two people with braces were kissing, the braces got stuck, students and teachers were called, they moved around lip locked around the school, parents were called and they were taken to the dentist and they just changed school later,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “a soldier from Indian army disguised himself as a student and took admission in our school to find his long lost half brother, reunite his senior’s daughter with her father and also started an affair with the chemistry teacher.”

One Twitter user wrote, “A new head teacher took over and it was brilliant; all new teachers, everyone’s grades went up , chips for lunch daily ! Then one week the science teacher one the lottery, so we got a hot cover teacher. But some nerd didn’t like him so much that he blew up the school.”

Sharing another such story, one person wrote, “Some dude lied to a girl he was crushing on that his dad knew a pop singer & that he was gonna dance on stage with him. So he tricked his dad into a disastrous cross country trip, somehow pulled it all off live on air, got away scot free with his scam, & still impressed the girl.”

Here are a few responses:

There's this female transfer student who was bullied at first but then she managed to capture the attention of top 4 most popular (and richest) male students and they were fighting over her and when she tried to stop them her wig came off. Turned out she was a he all along https://t.co/ZJESVyKI3w — justzahra (@justzahra5) October 29, 2022

some kid's sister killed herself and we didn't see him for like four years, and then before he moved, he confessed that he and his best friend covered up her accidental death. they got in a fight or something too? he lost an eye? i heard they're married now idk hope he's good https://t.co/QyU3mVzEQL — andrew 🍂 comms open! ✍️ (@andrewwtca) October 30, 2022

this one popular kid who somehow sneaked into the principal's office and cut off his beard while he was sleeping he got married to that guy's nephew just recently too (who also studied w us and we all thought the two hated each other) so christmas must be a very interesting time https://t.co/uji8tB3OSz — Lace 🌺 teen wx fic 📌 (@layzeal) October 30, 2022

there was this boy in my class who clearly had a huge crush on our teacher and then one day we went on a field trip and everyone said he died but like 2 years he came back and kidnapped the teacher and then they got married https://t.co/a9ZxoDAkli — asia !! 🍃 (@xiuyaur) October 30, 2022

This girl got addicted to pills and ran screaming through a glass sliding door at their graduating party because the popular guy didn't know who she was https://t.co/KuwqWCLPrl — percy 🎃 #ANDAMOVIE (@advsoupstudies) October 30, 2022

What is your crazy high school story?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here