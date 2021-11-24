People Spam Urban Dictionary to Know True Meaning of Their Names. What's Yours?

What does you name mean? If you are lucky, chances are, Urban Dictionary might be able to help you with it. The latest trend that has caught the internet’s fancy is finding out what one’s name means, thanks to everyone’s favourite crowdsourced digital library. Urban Dictionary has listed many unique and even sometimes words that one might think as profane. But the current trend on social media started when netizens realised that Urban Dictionary also has meanings of their names.

So how are some of these names entered in the Dictionary? These entries have been made by internet users so most of these meaning of names should be taken in a light-hearted vein. But now, as the trend has caught on, people have begun sharing their reactions alongside the unique definition of their names that they are finding.

Netflix India joked about it on Twitter and others soon followed suit.

The entire world to Urban Dictionary right now. pic.twitter.com/L2F2Wgcuef— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 23, 2021

Urban dictionary got y’all thinking your cute💀— Steph (@steph_hoe101) November 24, 2021

Urban Dictionary, when Elon Musk’s son checks the meaning of his name pic.twitter.com/dkdz8YtPT7— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 24, 2021

Say my nameUrban dictionary: *all the good and positive adjectives in the world* pic.twitter.com/tRoHd56UBv — Krish ♡ (@heykrishhhh) November 24, 2021

People after finding the meaning of their name on The urban dictionary pic.twitter.com/tbwL1eWtNO— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) November 23, 2021

If I see one more urban dictionary name… pic.twitter.com/Crmsz3MRly— Shrek in Spanish (@PinponTAB) November 23, 2021

Urban dictionary telling people their name meaning pic.twitter.com/hr1CayyYSQ— Khushi🌻 (@khushhay) November 23, 2021

Lord Bobby searching the meaning of his name in Urban Dictionary : pic.twitter.com/5dJMwrDj5K— Arnav Parashar (@memedhaari) November 24, 2021

BFF: Describe me in few lines.ME: Opening Urban Dictionary. — arreyajay (@arreyajay) November 24, 2021

Me to Urban Dictionary!"Buddy! Love the way you lie"😂😂 pic.twitter.com/18hhSJbcAn— Sahil_Sahu | LuciferCodmYT (@Sahil99Sahu) November 24, 2021

Urban Dictionary was started in 1999 by US-based Aaron Peckham and is decently popular on the internet too. Those who wish to check the definition of their names can just go to the website and type in one’s name in the search tab. The results could be either very good or outrageous and it has given the internet much to talk about. Some are even adding their Urban Dictionary definitions to their social media handles for fun!

