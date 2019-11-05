Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'People Will Lose Faith': Why Sushma Swaraj Insisted on Getting Kidney Surgery at AIIMS

'She said it was a matter of national pride and refused to go abroad', the late former union minister's husband Swaraj Kaushal revealed in a tweet.

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2019, 7:32 PM IST
'People Will Lose Faith': Why Sushma Swaraj Insisted on Getting Kidney Surgery at AIIMS
File photo of Sushma Swaraj

There's a reason why Sushma Swaraj was one of the most loved politicians in the country. Apparently, the former External affairs minister who died of a heart attack on August 6 2019, insisted upon getting treatment from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi even when the doctors were unwilling to do it so that people don't lose faith from India's doctors and hospitals.

Swaraj underwent a kidney transplant surgery in December 2016 at AIIMS. According to a tweet by her husband and former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal, the minister was bent on receiving the transplant at AIIMS itself even when the doctors themselves wanted her to try other options.

"AIIMS doctors were not ready for her kidney transplant surgery in India," Kaushal, who tweets from his handle @GovernorSwaraj, wrote on Twitter. "She said it was a matter of national pride and refused to go abroad. She fixed the date of her surgery and asked Dr Mukut Minz ‘Doc Sab - aap sirf instruments pakadaiye, Krishna meri surgery aap karenge.’ (Doc, you just holdt he instruments, Lord Krishna will himself perform my surgery)"

In another tweet, he further added,"Just a day later, she was smiling in an easy chair. She said ‘if we go abroad, people will lose faith in our Doctors and hospitals".

The tweets have been likes by thousands of netizens on Twitter. Some were even asked Kaushal to write a memoir of his experiences and memories of Swaraj.

