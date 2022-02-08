People with Long-term Paralysis May be Able to Walk Again Due to 3D Spinal Cord Implants

Through a recent ground-breaking development, Israeli engineers have given new hopes to people who could not walk due to long-term paralysis, after they created the first-ever 3D human spinal cord tissues implant. The spinal cord in the human body carries nerve signals from the brain to the body and vice versa and these nerve signals are responsible for our ability to feel sensations and move our body. Any damage sustained by the spinal cord or the nerves present at the end of the canal can result in paralysis. Apart from causing permanent changes in sensation, strength and other body functions, some injuries to the spinal cord can even lead to long-term paralysis which is currently incurable.

According to The Jerusalem Post, scientists and experts worldwide have been striving to look for a cure to the problem but their efforts have not resulted in a concrete solution yet. However, in the latest development, Israeli engineers found that mimicking embryonic development by applying a specific spinal cord motor neuron differentiation protocol in a 3D dynamic environment could help in healing the injured site. The new method also lowered the risk of rejection ­unlike earlier when the immune response of the body to the transplanted cells used to result in their rejection.

The study, whose results were published in journal Advance Science, was conducted by researchers from the Sagol Center for Regenerative Biotechnology at Tel Aviv University and Shmunis School of Biomedicine and Cancer Research.

In the new procedure developed by the research team, a small fatty tissue biopsy would be taken from the patient which would be then separated into the cells and extracellular biomaterial. Subsequently, the team would then reprogram the cells to make them patient-specific induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). The biomaterial is also turned into a personalised hydrogel through a process in which the iPSC cells are encapsulated, allowing them to differentiate into a 3D spinal cord network.

RELATED STORIES Paralysed Jharkhand Man Claims He Started Walking Again After Taking Covid Vaccine

According to Professor Tal Dvir, who headed the research team, the implants were first used in mice in the lab trials which turned out to be a success. Following this, the researchers are now aiming to conduct clinical trials on humans in the next few years and are also in touch with the FDA regarding the program.

As the latest study focussed on treating patients with spinal cord injuries, researchers now hope that the same technology could also help to treat other variety of diseases and injuries like myocardial infarction, Parkinson’s and brain trauma.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.