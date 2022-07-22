'People’s President': Sudarsan Pattnaik Congratulates Droupadi Murmu With Sand Art

Droupadi Murmu has created history by becoming the first tribal President of India. Murmu, who belongs to Odisha, is the second woman to occupy the highest constitutional post in India after Pratibha Patil. To commemorate her victory, eminent sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a massive sand sculpture of Murmu at Puri beach. Pattnaik’s sand art features a smiling sculpture of Murmu against the backdrop of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. What made the creation more attractive was the addition of Indian flag’s colours on the top to depict oneness and patriotism. The sand art included the text, “Congratulations People’s President of India”. Pattnaik shared the pic on Twitter with the caption, “Heartiest congratulations to the people’s President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji for historical win. My Sand Art at Puri beach in Odisha.”

The ruling NDA’s nominee Droupadi Murmu defeated the opposition’s candidate Yashwant Sinha. She received 2,824 votes of 6,76,803 value. Meanwhile, Yashwant Sinha gained only 1,877 votes of 3,80,177 values. This made her emerge victoriously with 64.03% of total valid polled votes.

Murmu, a former governor of Jharkhand, started her started her political career as s a BJP councillor in Odisha in 1997.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first one to congratulate Droupadi Murmu on her historic victory. He tweeted, “India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President!”

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was among the first to congratulate Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President. “It is indeed a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha that she has been elected for the highest office in the country,” he wrote in a post.

Patnaikwrote that Droupadi Murmu’s journey from a humble beginning to becoming the first citizen of the country was an inspiring and a shining example of women’s empowerment.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished her after she was declared the winner of the Presidential elections.

Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India will take her oath on Monday, July 25.

