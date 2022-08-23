Peppa Pig Group Grooving to 'Kala Chashma' Has Twitter Seeking Explanation

Peppa Pig(s) dancing to Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma is not a crossover that anyone may have seen coming, but it has already happened on the Internet. A TikTok video shared onto Twitter shows four people in Peppa costume doing the Kala Chashma moves in what appears to be some kind of kids’ party. Summing up the unpredictability of it all, Twitter user @Kav_kaushik wrote, “truly hope this is the crab evolution pipeline of memes. all algorithms finally converge to a peppa pig bollywood dance troupe.”

truly hope this is the crab evolution pipeline of memes. all algorithms finally converge to a peppa pig bollywood dance troupe pic.twitter.com/H3GJAtVoJ6 — kav (@Kav_Kaushik) August 21, 2022

How can I get this tattooed on my forehead? https://t.co/Pa9rawrGGH — Ligma (@essaki_25) August 23, 2022

i’m doing this at a friend’s wedding this is my only desire in life https://t.co/aS91EbgvIp — sarah (@saatveenpari) August 23, 2022

Somebody surely owes us all an explanation. https://t.co/KMlC9WO5ka — Nirdiganta (@SevenDeviled) August 23, 2022

We have achieved peak internet https://t.co/WNjm0KYl2X — Adan Muhammad (@AdanMuhammad_) August 22, 2022

this is the only acceptable version of this trend!!! https://t.co/HnAGfL77G8 — ani (@maha_ranis) August 22, 2022

So good to see “kaala chashma” travelling places https://t.co/Kmvcp2mHPN — Shubham Shrivastava (@Walkingmiless) August 22, 2022

Of late, Kala Chashma has been making a comeback on the Internet, and in unprecedented ways. For instance, Ishan Kishan took the floor and owned it as celebrations in the Indian dressing room turned wild after the KL Rahul-led team defeated Zimbabwe 3-0 in the ODI series on Monday. Soon after, a video of Team India shaking a leg to Kala Chashma was posted on social media.

Earlier, Norwegian people grooved to the beats of Kala Chashma. Also, Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon shaking a leg to the song impressed the Internet. The musician who recently appeared on Fallon’s The Tonight Show to promote her upcoming album was also seen playing games, delivering a musical rendition of Substance, and celebrating their upcoming birthday. The popular chat show also took to social media to give fans a glimpse of the host and Lovato’s impromptu dance show, however, it was the desi track that stole the entire limelight, leaving Indian fans utterly delighted.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here