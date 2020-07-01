BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Pepperoni and Hate: US Couple Shocked to Find Nazi Swastika on Their Pizza

Ohio couple were shocked to find a Swastika on their pizza | Image credit: Twitter

Two Little Ceaser's employees were fired following the 'prank' in Ohio.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 1, 2020, 1:27 PM IST
A couple in Ohio, United States, was left shocked recently after they found the Nazi swastika drawn out in pepperoni on their pizza.

Jason Laska had bought the pizza from a Little Ceasor's joint in Brook Park, Ohio, last Saturday. It was only after he brought the pizza home and opened the box along with his wife Misty when they saw that the pepperoni toppings on the pizza were placed to form the shape of a swastika.

Misty took to Twitter to share an image of the pizza which has since gone viral.

"So my husband stopped at #LittleCaesars for a quick bite, husband brings this home! I’m truly disappointed. This is truly saddening and disturbing and not funny at all! These aren’t funny jokes and shouldn’t be made period and on company time?!" she wrote.

The hateful delivery was widely criticised on social media. Some, however, accused the couple of fabricating the image. An outraged Misty took to the microblogging site once again to confirm that they weren't lying.

Following the incident, two employees from the pizza joint have been fired, CBS News reported.

