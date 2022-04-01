BuzzFix: Pepsi in Soup Amid Texas Abortion Row. But Boycott Calls Aren't New for the Brand

Last year the US state of Texas adopted a law that disallowed abortion after the foetus is in the sixth week of pregnancy when normally in most pregnancy cases, the heartbeat becomes detectable. Pro-choice activists have made a vehement stand against it saying the law gives an ultimatum to women when in most cases they do not even have an idea of their pregnancies at that juncture. The law, also termed as SB Act (Senate Bill), Heartbeat Act, defies the precedent created by the US Supreme Court that says that abortion is allowed before foetal viability, which happens usually between 22 and 24 weeks of pregnancy.

But what has Pepsi got to do with it?

WHY IS PEPSI FACING IRE ONLINE?

The snack and beverage corporation found itself at the receiving end of social media ire and threats of boycott from all over US after the company’s name was found in a report that mentioned top corporate donations made to political parties. The report by newsletter Popular Information included PepsiCo as one of the donors who gave $15,000 to the Texas Republican Party after the bill banning abortions was brought and signed as law in the state.

Advertisement

The report said that Pepsi kept donating to the Texas GOP after the ‘heartbeat bill’ was brought in even though they kept promoting a message to “empowering women in the workplace, marketplace and community”, Newsweek reported.

WRITERS, POLITICIANS JOIN IN

Hashtag #BoycottPepsi started trending on US Twitter after the report emerged with many prominent faces also coming out in support of the boycott of the soft drink brand. Writer E Jean Carroll tweeted, “Need ANOTHER reason to stop drinking Pepsi? @PepsiCo sent a big fat check to the GOP legislators who got the TEXAS ABORTION BILL passed."

Need ANOTHER reason to stop drinking Pepsi?@PepsiCo sent a big fat check to the GOP legislators who got the TEXAS ABORTION BILL passed.— E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) January 24, 2022

So @Pepsi is now defending donating many thousands of dollars to Texas GQP. Since they are against women’s rights, I’m against them. Boycott.— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 26, 2022

Damn @pepsi. Just bought 4 of your 6 packs on sale. And there you go supporting Texas Republicans. So much for supporting women's rights and citizens of Texas. Damn— WhatyMcWhat? (@McWhaty) January 28, 2022

For @PepsiCo, which openly stands for “The Empowerment of Women", it’s quite upsetting to find out they donated $$’s to #Republicans in Texas.This after the state’s new ban on abortions was passed.#BoycottPepsi from now on🔥.#DemVoice1 #BlueVoices #WomensRights #wtpBLUE https://t.co/Btaj1mwk9B — Lawrence Wahlund 🌊 (@CALAWAopinions) January 27, 2022

Pepsi and its subsidiaries do not support a woman’s right to choose her own reproductive healthcare.@PepsiCo stands with and made large donations to Republican state legislators who passed the Texas abortion ban.You know what to do…#BoycottPepsi #DemVoice1 #wtpBLUE pic.twitter.com/iug2GNswXJ — Rogue Citizen One (@RogueCitizenOne) January 27, 2022

Totally agree, Pepsi and other companies. Americans needs to send messages to contributors and elected officials, voting and boycotts will send clear msgs.— Mary Martin Blackmon (@MaryBla62964006) January 26, 2022

Melanie D’Arrigo, a Democrat running for Congress in New York explained it in a tweet as well, “One more time, louder, for the people in the back: Corporations are not people and they are not our friends. Nothing that has ever furthered our rights or helped working families started with a corporate lobbyist cutting a check. #BoycottPepsi."

New Pepsi Challenge: Don't donate to anti-choice politicians pushing for draconian abortion bans. #BoycottPepsi— Melanie D'Arrigo for NY03 (@DarrigoMelanie) January 25, 2022

WHAT DOES PEPSI SAY?

Pepsi, however, has clarified that the timing of the donation has caused some confusion. The Independent quoted a spokesperson as saying, “During presidential election years, PepsiCo has typically made donations supporting both the Democratic and Republican conventions in several states. In the summer of 2020, we donated to both the Democratic and Republican parties in Texas to support those state conventions,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that due to the check not being processed until August last year, the donation wasn’t recorded before that. They also said no donations to the Texas state political party were made since 2020 and called any report saying so as false.

NOT The FIRST TIME

This, however, isn’t the first time the beverage giant has faced boycotts from states or countries. Closer home in India, the brand found itself in trouble back in the early 2000s when Kerala, Tamil Nadu decided to ban the sale of Pepsi and Coca-Cola at schools and colleges after reports said many samples of drinks sold by the beverage companies were found having pesticides in them.

Advertisement

“There are lots of reports which prove that these drinks have certain ingredients that are harmful to the human body,” the then-Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan had said.

The Center for Science and Environment in New Delhi had at that time said they found pesticide residues in samples of Pepsi and Coca-Cola that were several notches above the limits set by the Indian regulatory authorities.

The centre had said tests on 57 samples taken from 11 soft drink brands made by Coca-Cola India and PepsiCo India had found to contain a ‘cocktail of 3 to 5 different pesticides’ which seems to have entered the drinks through the groundwater used in making them, an Al Jazeera report had said.

Following the ban by the southern states, 5-6 more Indian states had also temporarily banned the sale of the beverages.

In 2017, traders in Tamil Nadu had again sought to ban the sale of Pepsi and Coca-Cola and advocated local products. The state’s top two trading associations had alleged that the soft drink companies take too much water from rivers, which leaves farmers struggling to irrigate their land.

Advertisement

The same year, the beverage giant had to also roll back an advertisement that featured supermodel Kendall Jenner after they faced accusations of trivializing protest movements. The advertisement showed Jenner stepping away from a modeling shoot to join a crowd of young protesters. The group cheer after the former gives a can of Pepsi to a cop who drinks from the can.

Pepsi had released a statement where it said, “Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace, and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.