4-min read

PepsiCo Reportedly Wants Twitter to Delete All Jokes on 'Kurkure Has Plastic'

'Yeh dil maange sense of humour.'

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:July 26, 2018, 2:43 PM IST
Image credits: Amazon India | Chatpat Review / YouTube
At a time when the world is dealing with plastic pollution and the threat it poses to our environment, PepsiCo is busy deleting tweets and videos that claim Kurkure is made of plastic.

If you type 'Kurkure has plastic' on YouTube, the video platform will throw infinite results back at you, of curious people burning Kurkure corn puff product to "prove" the snack indeed contains plastic.

The snack has long been a topic of discussion on websites such a Quora, where users tried debunking the myth. "Kurkure does melt when you burn it, but again most of the salty snacks do the same. It burns because it contains carbohydrates. The plastic-like substance that you see in Kurkure is nothing but starch," writes one user.



Such is the impact of this plastic "rumour" and long-running joke that the bosses of Kurkure, PepsiCo, have decided to go on a witch hunt to delete videos and social media posts.



The company has even obtained an interim order from the Delhi High Court which instructs social media platforms to immediately block years of "defamatory" posts, reported Medianama.

The petition, as reported by Medianama, states that PepsiCo has invested more than ₹2 crores to dispel the Kurkure rumours and has demanded damages worth ₹2.1 crore from the defendants in addition to the links being ordered to block.

A Twitter user who goes by the handle @Nikhiljoisr had recently posted PepsiCo's defamation documents against Twitter amongst other social media sites. He claimed that one of his tweets was used as an "evidence" when the company filed the suit.

"Someone from PepsiCo India is suing Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Google, and YouTube regarding defamation of one of their products and a tweet from my old account is being used as part of the evidence...I don't even..," he wrote.



And it begins?








For obvious reasons, Twitter users haven't taken the news very well. And the jokes around Kurkure and plastic have multiplied manifold. Oh, the irony.



















This is so sad, can we burn that snack down

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on








However, some defended Pepsi's move.

"In a country where people are killed over fake news, jokes are beyond people. I have personally been told by educated friends and strangers that kurkure is made of plastic. The idiocy of our society is beyond belief. I am with pepsi here," wrote one user.

