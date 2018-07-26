PepsiCo Reportedly Wants Twitter to Delete All Jokes on 'Kurkure Has Plastic'



TROLOLOL! This has become my favourite Twitter conversation of the year. When brands just don't get it... pic.twitter.com/pmxXVwOVos

— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) March 3, 2015

Someone from PepsiCo India is suing Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Google, and YouTube regarding defamation of one of their products and a tweet from my old account is being used as part of the evidence...I don't even... pic.twitter.com/sxkWTUIPwG — Nikhil Jois (@nikhiljoisr) July 21, 2018



Take this exchange between @prasanto and Kurkure's Twitter handle — this tweet has been withheld in India in spite of the fact that he was clearly referring to fake news and not spreading it — a fact that PepsiCo was specifically made aware of. And this tweet is from 2014. pic.twitter.com/ixOqMtCjeY

— Aroon Deep (@AroonDeep) July 26, 2018

Or take this tweet by @BuzzFeedIndia, which makes fun of WhatsApp forwards. It is also no longer accessible if your Twitter location is set to India. Here's the link, see for yourself: https://t.co/VgEHMMgp2I pic.twitter.com/cyiU0SOcZC — Aroon Deep (@AroonDeep) July 26, 2018



Or take this jibe by @samitbasu on Kurkure's taste — this too has been withheld in India. PepsiCo first seemed to take this comment in good humour, and later moved the Delhi High Court to get Twitter to take the post down. pic.twitter.com/EZGvja2rmi

— Aroon Deep (@AroonDeep) July 26, 2018

Did you know: Plastic is made of Kurkure. — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) July 26, 2018



Wow PepsiCo has blocked tweets about KURKURE and PLASTIC according to this piece article about KURKURE and PLASTIC, wonder if other companies in KURKURE IS MADE OF PLASTIC type of situations would do the same https://t.co/L4EmGTmnrd

— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 26, 2018

I don't know if Kurkure tastes like plastic but if that's what plastic tastes like I'm never having plastic in my life even if the world runs out of food. — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) July 26, 2018



"I don't know it for a fact that Kurkure is made from plastic, i just know it's true," said @billmaher (which i don't know for a fact but i know it's true)

— Siddharth Parwatay (@staticsid) July 26, 2018

So Pepsi took down a bunch of tweets about Kurkure being plastic? Man just when I was thinking of recycling them — Akkan Just Miss (@sridhar_deepak) July 26, 2018



Talking to Kurkure be like pic.twitter.com/pkiNbaZ3m7

— Rohan Venkataramakrishnan (@RohanV) July 26, 2018

Tweets from @prasanto and @samitbasu have been taken down in India. @PepsiCo cant even take a joke. https://t.co/iyy1W5oOKi — Nikhil Pahwa (@nixxin) July 26, 2018



Just shocking to me that people would even tweet that KURKURE IS MADE OF PLASTIC without cross checking it. Just shocking how people can make the assumption that KURKURE IS MADE OF PLASTIC. Why would anyone think KURKURE CONTAINS PLASTIC?

— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 26, 2018