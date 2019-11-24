Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
4-min read

The Perfect Desi Guide on How to Use 'Ok Boomer' to Shut Down any Unwanted Conversation

Whether it be in a meme, or as a retort - 'Ok boomer' is becoming increasingly common, as more and more people pick up on it. But what is the now-viral meme?

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:November 24, 2019, 9:31 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
The Perfect Desi Guide on How to Use 'Ok Boomer' to Shut Down any Unwanted Conversation
Image credits: Twitter

If you've been on the Internet in the last couple of weeks, you may have come across one particular phrase in multiple scenarios, "Ok boomer."

Whether it be in a meme, or as a retort - "Okay boomer" is becoming increasingly common, as more and more people pick up on it. But what is the now-viral phrase?

What essentially started as people using it as a retort in a jest, actually turned into more than jest. The current population of younger people living on the planet feel that the Baby Boomer generation (born between 1946 and 1964) and making up a significant part of the part of the earth's population, are always patronizing and criticizing the younger generation.

Earlier, Millennials (1981 – 1996) and Gen Z(mid-late 1990's) responded to taunts like their generations being blamed for a lot of things by responding with facts, and examples of how it was the Baby Boomer generation that ruined things for them, but now they're afraid their logic is falling on deaf ears, perhaps literally.

A recent New York Times article mentioned how people responding with 'Ok Boomer' was the 'last straw' severing ties between the generations. Titled "‘OK Boomer’ Marks the End of Friendly Generational Relations," about how "Gen Z has finally snapped over climate change and financial inequality."

This article on Twitter generated enough backlash and effectively said it wasn't a phrase, that ended generation ties, but the years of blame and zero accountability for their own actions.

But it's also not a generalization.

That being said, here are a few examples of the times when it's perfectly acceptable to say "Ok boomer."

1. When your distant relative meets you at a family function and asks about your future. On your vague responses, she tells you she was already 'settled' and had 'XX number of kids' by your age. And what are you doing?

2. When someone blames you for the economic slow-down. You're causing problems now by simply doing nothing, did you know? Alternatively, you can just choose to cancel yourself. (/sarcasm.)

3. When someone in a position of power refuses to accept climate change is real.

4. When they decide to make your life choices for you, for some reason. And tell you what's acceptable, and what's not.

5. Most importantly, when you're better than someone at their job, and they 'call you out' on it.

And if you're not feeling particularly excited about wasting your precious vocabulary, you can always let your clothes speak for you. There's official "OK Boomer" merchandise. But that may not be the end. The word 'Karen,' associated with bob-haircut style women at supermart who want to use coupons and 'talk to the manager' are now being called the 'Karen generation.'

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram