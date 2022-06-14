Perfect Ice Crystal Captured On ISS Window, But Nobody Knows How it Was Formed

An unusual sight on the International Space Station (ISS) is raising eyebrows and questions about its existence. For the first time ever, an image of an ice crystal formed on one of the windows of the ISS was captured by Russian astronaut, Sergey Korsakov, and is going viral on social media. The window belonged to the Russian module of the ISS. The window pane of the module is made up of multiple panes. There is an internal pane separated by air and another external pane separated by a vacuum. Doubts about how the frost impressions got formed on the pane juggled between netizens on social media.

The image of the ice crystal was shared by Sergey on Twitter. Sharing the image, Sergey in the caption wrote, “Space frostwork on the Space Station window.” Take a look:

Since being shared, the image has become the centre of discussion among users and scientists alike. Amid the intellectual ruckus, some explanation managed to surface. “The feature seems to have most ice at the borders of the circle – this suggests the formation mechanism is acting equally from all sides, reaches a threshold to form ice at the circle edge, and then all water vapour is depleted before it gets to the middle,” said Dr James Lea, glaciologist, University of Liverpool, in an interview with IFLScience.

As per the explanation given by Dr Lea, the perfectly circular shape still has no clear explanation but it could be the result of a temperature gradient in the glass. It could also depend on the properties of the window, a factor that is still to be known properly.

IFLScience reported that the ISS members associated with NASA, ESA (European Space Agency), and JAXA (Japanese Space Agency), were mum on the incident and did not comment since the window pane was under the authority of ROSCOSMOS.

