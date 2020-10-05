Perfume With the 'Odour' of Gas Giant Jupiter is Here to Make You Smell Like Rotten Eggs

Perfume brand TOLI has created a new scent that smells like the planet Jupiter. Yep, and it a little bit repulsive. Well, maybe.

The perfume named "JUPITER", smells like rotten eggs mixed with cleaning products with a base of bitter almond and musk.

Chemically speaking, this is how a mixture of hydrogen sulphide, ammonia and their compound hydrogen cyanide smells like.

These are the same compounds that are found in different amounts in the atmosphere of Jupiter, the planet which is mostly made up of gases like Hydrogen and Helium.

The product will officially be launched on October 26. The scent will be the latest in the brand’s 'Immersive Series' of hyper-realistic perfumes. The creator Apostolos Charisis believes he had to do something out of the ordinary to break away from the usual scents, you know, the ones that smell good.

“I love jasmine absolutes and roses and will still continue using them in my creations, but I felt that many materials have been over used in perfumery and I was looking for ways to push my creative boundaries and find new orientations,” was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

Charisis said that he was inspired by the three substances - ammonia, sulphur and cyanide - layering the planet Jupiter.

“The challenge was to bring such strong odours in harmony — so you can still experience all the three "pungent" elements of Jupiter, but in a mild way that makes the perfume more wearable,” added.

He admitted though that the perfume was not for everyone, it was a bold statement he wanted to make. He did not care for its functionality.

“The scent opens 'with mild top notes of ammonia' which disappear after 15 minutes when 'you will start sensing more prominently the sulphurous element', to finally settle on 'almond, saffron and musk' notes,” said Charisis. He noted that the perfume lasts for around six hours.

It took three years of experimentation to develop the product and they used information about the planet’s smell from the Juno probe – a NASA mission.