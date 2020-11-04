Perils of No-contact System: Delivery Person Takes Photo of Food Packet at Doorstep Before Stealing it

Nowadays, food ordering apps offer the option of no-contact delivery, under which the delivery drivers are required to leave the order at the door and take a photo of the delivered parcel.

Sometimes, delivery drivers steal food orders while cheating customers. They seldom get caught while pulling off the theft. They also take a bite from orders.

A person, who had ordered food through DoorDash, a food delivery service in the United States, had to face inconvenience due to a dishonest delivery driver, who made off with the food order, reported Lad Bible.

What happened was the person had opted for no-contact delivery while ordering the food. So, the delivery driver had to just drop the order at the door and take a snap of that. But, she placed the order at the door, took a photo and stole it. She did this to show that she had delivered the food item and not get caught.

The whole incident got recorded on CCTV. A video of it was shared on YouTube by a user with the name Viral Life. The clip shows the delivery driver clicking a picture of the order at the door of the customer and then immediately leaving the place, taking away the ordered item.

A similar incident happened in July when an UberEats customer caught his delivery driver on a security camera eating his order. The customer named Richard Jackson, who was from the Austin neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, was about to enjoy his 15 boneless chicken wings, when he noticed sauce smeared all over the bag, reported Mail Online.

He suspected the delivery driver would have had a bite. Jackson checked the security cameras to confirm and his suspicion turned out to be true.

Jackson confronted the driver after discovering he had eaten his food. Instead of feeling sorry for his unethical behaviour, the driver replied to the man that he did this because he was hungry.