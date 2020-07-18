BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Netflix's Favourite Radhika Apte is Back With 'Raat Akeli Hai' and Twitter Had a Field Day With Memes

Radhika Apte - Raat Akeli Hai / Netflix.

Radhika Apte - Raat Akeli Hai / Netflix.

With the release of Raat Akeli Hai trailer, what has once more caught the attention of netizens is: Netflix's obsession with Radhika Apte.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 18, 2020, 11:51 AM IST
Share this:

Netflix India launched the trailer of the highly anticipated upcoming movie, Raat Akeli Hai, on Friday. The whodunit mystery-thriller features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shweta Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya and Ila Arun in lead roles.

However, in an expected turn of event (well, not new!), what has once more caught the attention of netizens is: Netflix's obsession with Radhika Apte.

In fact, Netflix too attested to it!

Netflix has always been a subject to social media for the having "too much" of Apte in its originals. In fact, in 2018 Netflix India had also tweaked its Instagram bio to express its love to their go-to actress.

And this time, with the release of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starring trailer, netizens have once again taken to social media platform to flood it with memes and jokes around the ever-lasting Netflix-Radhika love story.

However, Netflix has always taken all the trolling in a positive spirit and once in its response to these memes, it released a satirical video Omnipresent, which had showed Radhika Apte mocking Radhika Apte; "Whatever the role, Radhika apt hai".

Next Story
Loading