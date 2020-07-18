Netflix's Favourite Radhika Apte is Back With 'Raat Akeli Hai' and Twitter Had a Field Day With Memes

Netflix India launched the trailer of the highly anticipated upcoming movie, Raat Akeli Hai, on Friday. The whodunit mystery-thriller features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shweta Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya and Ila Arun in lead roles.

However, in an expected turn of event (well, not new!), what has once more caught the attention of netizens is: Netflix's obsession with Radhika Apte.

In fact, Netflix too attested to it!

Crying happy tears because Radhika Apte is going to be in a Netflix original again 😭 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 17, 2020

Netflix has always been a subject to social media for the having "too much" of Apte in its originals. In fact, in 2018 Netflix India had also tweaked its Instagram bio to express its love to their go-to actress.

And this time, with the release of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starring trailer, netizens have once again taken to social media platform to flood it with memes and jokes around the ever-lasting Netflix-Radhika love story.

#RadhikaApte Again Releasing Webshow #RaatAkeliHai on 31 July.Le Radhika Apte to All : pic.twitter.com/Poph8fKQTx — Nishant Chandra (@memernishant) July 17, 2020

Netflix is the biggest Radhika Apte stan — Arya 🌹 (@RantingDosa) July 17, 2020

Finally Radhika Apke back on Netflix. @radhika_apte @NetflixIndia Ab Netflix k ache din aa gy😉😉😉😉 — Kalpesh Goyal (@KalpeshGoyal6) July 17, 2020

Radhika apte should legally change her address to netflix now! Or netflix should change it's name to "Netflix Apte" 😂#NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/g5sDxS0QgZ — Surajsingh (@yepsurajsiwach) July 16, 2020

Other actress watching #Netflix making every movie & webseries with Radhika Apte... #RadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/efYhMD5QHz — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) July 17, 2020

However, Netflix has always taken all the trolling in a positive spirit and once in its response to these memes, it released a satirical video Omnipresent, which had showed Radhika Apte mocking Radhika Apte; "Whatever the role, Radhika apt hai".