Perseid Meteor Shower is Expected to Peak on August 11 and 12, Here's How You Can Watch

The Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak on August 11 and 12 this year. For the unversed, perseids are one of the brightest batches of shooting stars.

According to a report published in CNET, this show occurs around this time each year since the Earth drifts through a debris cloud left behind by the giant comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle.

This is also one of the most popular showers. The reason for popularity includes that it is one of the strongest showers with up to 100 visible meteors per hour on average and the fact that it coincides with warm summer nights in the northern hemisphere.

For watching Perseids, one should try to step out as late in the evening as possible, however this time should be before the moonrise in your area. For a better view try to go to an area where there is less pollution and commotion. It must be noted that the moon will start disappearing after mid August. Even though by this the Perseids would have crossed their peak they will still be quite active and visible.

If you are going to watch this for the first time, then be prepared to take about half an hour’s time to adjust to the dark.

Usually, Perseids appear to radiate out from the constellation of Perseus, the Hero. For a better view, locate Perseus and try focusing on it as you watch.