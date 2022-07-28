Perseverance or Insanity? US Man Gets Rejected By Google 39 Times, Cracks it On 40th Attempt

Getting your dream job can be the best thing that can happen to you. However, sometimes not being able to crack the job you aspire for, can be disheartening. Even worse, rejection can make one feel demotivated. But this was not the case with Tyler Cohen, who worked as an Associate Manager – Strategy & Ops at DoorDash. The man, hailing from San Francisco, did not stop trying even when he was rejected by Google 39 times. Taking to LinkedIn, he has shared the screenshot of his communication with Google. “There’s a fine line between perseverance and insanity. I’m still trying to figure out which one I have. 39 rejections, 1 acceptance,” read the caption of the post.

Tyler’s post included a screenshot that shows how he has been rejected by Google several times. It revealed that he first applied to Google in 2019. However, he managed to get the job three years later after multiple attempts. The post has now gone viral and LinkedIn users can be seen congratulating Tyler for bagging the opportunity. There are many who also recalled their own experience.

The post has managed to get over 39K reactions. In the comment section, one person wrote, “It’s more probability than insanity and making your odds better is the best way to go about things. Not everybody likes every cuisine but the more people taste it, the more acceptance it has. So you better your odds by getting out there, not staying home!.” Another person commented, “Rumor has it Colonel Sanders pitched 1003 restaurants on using his chicken recipe before he got one to say ‘yes.’ Given that, you aren’t even in the minor leagues for rejection yet.”

There were also people who criticised Tyler for not being able to realise his self-worth and chasing after a company.

“You applied on May 3rd and got rejected, then applied again on May 6th and got the job. We can only assume that the two applications were for very different roles, otherwise it would mean that Google’s hiring process is completely random.So what is the moral here? Google is such a dream company that your goal is just to get into the company, no matter what role you’re offered? And so you spent the last two years applying for 39 different roles? Or maybe there were 39 similar roles, so at the end it’s just a matter of luck,” a user named Enrico Camporeale wrote. To this, Tyler replied that the role that he got is a perfect fit for him and he would not pick a single other roles at the company over this one.

This shows how hard work and dedication can help you achieve everything you want. What is your take on the same?

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here